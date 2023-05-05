At 6.66%, Verizon Communications ( VZ, Financial) has an enviable dividend yield, but investors aren't exactly jumping at the opportunity. It's natural to be skeptical; after all, such dividends usually come with failing companies and plunging stock prices, which are then followed by dividend cuts and capital losses.

And yet, Verizon is one of the top three telecom companies in the U.S. Forward growth expectations for this sector may be anemic due to having mostly reached market saturation already, but hopefully the company can at least stay in business and pay a steady dividend like a utility company does. If that kind of yield can be guaranteed, it might be worth it even in the absense of capital gains potential.

There is also the potential to gain or lose market share, though, and the capital intensiveness of the industry is a danger to financials (and thus a danger to the dividend). Let's look at the current state of the industry and at Verizon’s fundamentals to see whether Verizon's dividend is worth the risk.

Industry overview

The following 10-year price chart shows how three of the major telecoms - AT&T ( T, Financial), Verizon and Comcast ( CMCSA, Financial) - have lost the confidence of investors recently:

Why have their stocks been on the outs? Jerome Dodson (Trades, Portfolio) of the Parnassus Endeavor Fund gave a brief explanation in his third quarter 2022 commentary on Verizon. He wrote, “Competition within the U.S. telecommunications industry has intensified recently, and the need to invest in next generation 5G technologies is deflating profits for Verizon.”

The battle for market share in the wireline, wireless, broadband and other communication systems is unforgiving. A company that falls behind in its technology and pricing will likely lose market share in the long term, and that has long-lasting implications.

Remember, too, that telecom companies must make these big investments upfront. Only after making the capital investments can they begin recapturing costs and profits. That often takes longer than short-term investors are prepared to wait.

This chart shows how Verizon’s long-term debt has grown over the past dozen years:

Dodson also mentioned consolidation of the industry, and there have been some major deals in recent years. There have been many billion dollar acquisitions in the years since 1997, but Verizon has made only one in the past 10 years, and that was on the low end of the scale. In 2021, it paid $3.125 billion in cash (with a potential performance bonus of up to $650 million) for TracFone Wireless, the largest reseller of wireless services in the country.

Still, Dodson sees the telecoms regaining their profitability. “Despite these near-term headwinds, we believe the stock offers an attractive risk-reward with a 7% dividend yield. We expect profitability to recover after this investment phase, and the benefits from consolidation of competitors T-Mobile and Sprint should accrue to all wireless players, including Verizon,” he wrote.

Verizon's fundamentals

The GF Score of Verizon is 72 out of 100. According to a historical study by GuruFocus, stocks with higher GF Scores tend to perform better than those with lower GF Scores. Verizon falls into the mediocre or slightly less than average projected capital gains category in this regard.

Looking at the pros and cons, debt would certainly be the biggest risk to the dividend. Verizon’s interest coverage ratio is 7.5, but its Altman Z-Score at 1.27 is within the distress zone, meaning bankruptcy is possible in the next two years. However, I don't expect this to be an issue as CapEx is expected to decline and profitability increase as 5G rolls out.

On the con side, as well, is slow revenue and earnings growth. Revenue has grown by only 0.70% per year over the past three years, while Ebitda growth averaged 3.00% and earnings per share without non-recurring items averaged 2.90%. None of that makes an investor want to run out and buy shares.

However, there is encouraging news when we examine the net margin of 15.85%, which is much higher than the industry median is at 4.76%.­­

Valuation

Verizon’s price-earnings ratio is 7.55, well below the industry median of 15.97. Its PEG ratio is 2.44, which puts it into overvaluation territory. The GF Value chart, on the other hand, finds it to be modestly undervalued:

The dividend is definitely pulling all the weight here, but at least the yield is high. It may not quite be a bond substitute, but it is in the vicinity. Verizon is in little danger of cutting its dividend in my opinion as the dividend payout ratio is just 0.51 and, as Dodson noted, CapEx should retreat soon.

Verizon's outlook

Morningstar Inc. ( MORN, Financial) analysts estimate Verizon can achieve earnings per share of $4.63 for full-year 2023 and $4.66 for full-year 2024. In its first-quarter 2023 earnings release, the company estimated that adjusted EPS would be between $4.55 to $4.85 for 2023. Those numbers compare unfavorably with 2022's earnings per share of $5.06, down from the $5.32 posted in 2021.

Relatively flat/declining earnings suggest the share price is unlikely to get much, if any, upward pressure. All in all, while Verizon’s dividend yield may be of interest to income investors, capital gains seem far away and uncertain. CapEx declines won't be enough, we will probably need to see earnings on the rise to get sufficient upwards price moves, which is difficult in this industry without grabbing market share from competitors (which requires more CapEx).