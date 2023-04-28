Fineqia Announces Proposed Private Placement of Up to $1 Million

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, April 28, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Fineqia International Inc. ("Fineqia" or the "Company") (CSE: FNQ) (OTC: FNQQF) (Frankfurt: FNQA), the digital asset and fintech investment business, is pleased to announce that it intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 100,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of C$0.01 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$1,000,000.

Fineqia_International_Inc__Fineqia_Announces_Proposed_Private_Pl.jpg

Each Unit will consist of one common share of Fineqia (a "Common Share") and one warrant to purchase one Common Share (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable for a period of three years from the closing of the Offering at an exercise price of C$0.05 per Common Share.

The Company may, at its option, accelerate the expiry date, provided that closing price trades at or above $0.10 per share for any 20 consecutive trading day period at any time after four months and one day after the issuance of the warrant. Warrant holders will be notified by the issue of a press release by the Company announcing such acceleration. In such a situation, the expiry date shall be deemed to be the 20th day following the date of issuance of the press release.

Fineqia intends to use the proceeds from the private placement for working capital purposes and to pare down debt.

All references to dollars ($) above are to Canadian dollars (C$).

The issuance of certain of the Units to directors and officers of the Company pursuant to the Offering will each be considered a "related party transaction" as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company will rely upon exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, with respect to the issuance of the Units to the directors and officers.

These securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"). Accordingly, these securities may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, a U.S. person or person in the United States (as such terms are defined in regulations under the 1933 Act), absent an exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act and applicable state laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Fineqia International Inc.

Fineqia (www.fineqia.com) is a digital asset business that builds and targets investments in early and growth stage technology companies that will be part of the next generation of the Internet. It also provides a platform to support and manage the issuance of debt securities in the UK. Publicly listed in Canada (CSE: FNQ) with offices in Vancouver and London, Fineqia's portfolio of investments includes businesses at the forefront of tokenization, blockchain technology, NFTs, and fintech.

ON BEHALF OF THE FINEQIA BOARD

Bundeep Singh Rangar
CEO and Director
T. +44 20 7097 1469

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information (as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws) ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that Fineqia (the "Company") believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the failure to obtain sufficient financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

favicon.png?sn=TO85256&sd=2023-04-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fineqia-announces-proposed-private-placement-of-up-to-1-million-301811113.html

SOURCE Fineqia International Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO85256&Transmission_Id=202304281354PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO85256&DateId=20230428
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.