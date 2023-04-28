PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Fineqia International Inc. ("Fineqia" or the "Company") (CSE: FNQ) (OTC: FNQQF) (Frankfurt: FNQA), the digital asset and fintech investment business, is pleased to announce that it intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 100,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of C$0.01 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$1,000,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of Fineqia (a "Common Share") and one warrant to purchase one Common Share (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable for a period of three years from the closing of the Offering at an exercise price of C$0.05 per Common Share.

The Company may, at its option, accelerate the expiry date, provided that closing price trades at or above $0.10 per share for any 20 consecutive trading day period at any time after four months and one day after the issuance of the warrant. Warrant holders will be notified by the issue of a press release by the Company announcing such acceleration. In such a situation, the expiry date shall be deemed to be the 20th day following the date of issuance of the press release.

Fineqia intends to use the proceeds from the private placement for working capital purposes and to pare down debt.

All references to dollars ($) above are to Canadian dollars (C$).

The issuance of certain of the Units to directors and officers of the Company pursuant to the Offering will each be considered a "related party transaction" as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company will rely upon exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, with respect to the issuance of the Units to the directors and officers.

These securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"). Accordingly, these securities may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, a U.S. person or person in the United States (as such terms are defined in regulations under the 1933 Act), absent an exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act and applicable state laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Fineqia International Inc.

Fineqia (www.fineqia.com) is a digital asset business that builds and targets investments in early and growth stage technology companies that will be part of the next generation of the Internet. It also provides a platform to support and manage the issuance of debt securities in the UK. Publicly listed in Canada (CSE: FNQ) with offices in Vancouver and London, Fineqia's portfolio of investments includes businesses at the forefront of tokenization, blockchain technology, NFTs, and fintech.

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information (as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws) ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that Fineqia (the "Company") believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the failure to obtain sufficient financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

