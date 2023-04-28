Robert Half Named to Forbes' List of America's Best Employers for Diversity 2023

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 28, 2023

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI), including its subsidiary Protiviti, has been named to Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for Diversity for the fifth consecutive year. Companies selected for the list are recognized for inclusion efforts related to age, gender, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQIA+ and general diversity, as well as feedback from an independent survey of 45,000 U.S. workers at companies with at least 1,000 employees.

"This recognition celebrates our commitment to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in our workplace and in the communities we serve," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "We are particularly proud of our employee-led DEI efforts, which connect employees across the globe and help foster a culture of belonging."

As a global organization, Robert Half embraces diverse backgrounds, perspectives and experiences and is invested in making long-term progress toward driving positive change. A variety of DEI-related initiatives underscore this objective:

  • Employee Network Groups (ENGs): With commonalities around gender, race/ethnicity, LGBTQIA+ and more, ENGs play a vital role in amplifying the many diverse voices and experiences of employees across the globe and creating avenues to encourage inclusion and belonging.
  • Strategic alliances: Robert Half and Protiviti have partnerships with organizations that meet the needs and interests of diverse groups and provide community involvement and professional development opportunities to employees.
  • Supplier inclusion: The company's U.S. Supplier Inclusion program supports the promotion, growth and development of small and/or diverse-owned businesses and suppliers that respect ethics, human rights, diversity and inclusion, and the environment.

"Embracing diversity means creating a work environment where all employees can connect, thrive and grow," said Susan Haseley, chief ESG and DEI officer of Robert Half. "We offer a wide variety of programs and experiences to ensure each person has a voice, feels a sense of belonging and has the chance to make a real difference."

Robert Half is consistently recognized for its DEI efforts. Recent accolades include the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index and Forbes' list of Best Employers for Women. In its recently released 2022 Leading With Integrity: Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, the company provides an in-depth look at its progress around diversity and inclusion and plans for the future.

About Robert Half

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects people with meaningful work and provides companies with the talent and subject matter expertise they need to confidently compete and grow. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named to the Fortune® Most Admired Companies and Most Innovative Companies lists. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com.

