NEW YORK, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH)

Hoth Therapeutics agreed to merge with Algorithm Sciences. Under the proposed transaction, Hoth shareholders will only own approximately 14% of the combined company.

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA)

Heska Corporation has agreed to merge with Mars, Incorporated. Under the proposed transaction, Heska shareholders will receive $120.00 per share in cash.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has agreed to merge with Assertio Holdings. Under the proposed transaction, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shareholders will receive 0.1783 shares of Assertio common stock per share.

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP)

GasLog Partners has agreed to merge with GasLog Ltd. Under the proposed transaction, GasLog Partners shareholders will receive $8.65 per common unit in cash.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected]. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

