IDVV Moves Forward In Artificial Intelligence AI Sector

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2023 / International Endeavors Corporation "IEC" (OTC PINK:IDVV) announced the following corporate updates.

IDVV is pleased to announce its progress in the acquisition of WITech and SF Corp, which have been completed ahead of schedule. As the company enters the AI sector, it is combining the strengths and capabilities of both acquisitions.

WITech brings several technologies that utilize AI and automation to generate quality content with minimal human involvement. Meanwhile, SF Corp has developed automated and artificial intelligence technologies that cater to various industries, including Automotive, Medical, Robotics, and Financial.

IDVV has consolidated both acquisitions into a wholly-owned subsidiary called WITech. The recent acquisitions, particularly SF Corp, have resulted in an immediate revenue stream for IDVV. The company is working to merge the technologies of both acquisitions to create additional AI products for marketing and professional industries such as Legal, Medical, Financial, Real Estate, and Health & Wellness.

To validate its strategy, the company has started testing its approach with HayCap, a residential and commercial lender focused primarily on fix-and-flip properties in several states. Through this initiative, the client has increased its presence and sales, indicating the potential of WITech's AI strategy.

IDVV plans to bring on board several additional clients in May and June 2023 to develop strategies for various industries such as Legal, Medical, Financial, Real Estate, and Health & Wellness. The company aims to develop and test strategies in each sector before opening up its services to additional clients.

Furthermore, IDVV is currently in talks with several other AI-based companies to keep up with the fast-paced growth of the sector. The company intends to acquire not only companies holding technology but also those with existing revenue. IDVV aims to make several acquisitions throughout the remainder of 2023.

Relevant information on how AI is changing several industries

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has brought about significant transformations in various industries, revolutionizing the way people work, communicate, and live. Among these industries are marketing, legal, lending, and medical. The rise of AI-powered content creation tools has enabled businesses to produce high-quality content in a more efficient and faster manner.

In the marketing industry, AI has become a crucial tool in generating personalized and targeted content that resonates with a specific audience. By analyzing vast amounts of data such as search queries, social media interactions, and customer behavior, AI-powered content creation tools can generate content tailored to the interests and preferences of individual customers. Additionally, AI can also automate content creation processes, resulting in cost and time savings.

Similarly, the legal industry has also benefited from AI-powered content creation tools. Lawyers and legal professionals can now automate the process of document review, contract analysis, and legal research, enabling them to work more efficiently. Moreover, AI-powered contract review tools can identify potential legal issues, enabling lawyers to review and revise documents quickly and efficiently.

In the lending industry, AI algorithms are being utilized to automate the loan underwriting process. AI can analyze credit history, income, employment status, and other relevant factors, enabling lenders to determine creditworthiness and the likelihood of loan repayment. This not only speeds up the underwriting process but also reduces the risk of defaults and loan losses.

AI-powered content creation tools have also brought significant benefits to the medical industry. AI can analyze vast amounts of patient data such as medical records, test results, and other health-related information, enabling medical professionals to make more accurate diagnoses and treatment recommendations. Additionally, AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants can provide patients with personalized support and guidance, freeing up healthcare providers to focus on delivering high-quality care.

In conclusion, the use of AI-powered content creation tools has transformed various industries, enabling businesses to produce high-quality content more efficiently and faster. As AI continues to evolve, it is expected to bring even more innovative and impactful applications in content creation across a wide range of industries.

We encourage everyone to follow us.

Twitter
https://twitter.com/IDVVcorp

Website
https://IDVVCORP.COM

About Us

International Endeavors Corporation ("IEC") is a technology holdings company focused on Clean Energy, Crypto and A.I. Specializing in solar technology, battery storage, as well as clean energy crypto mining options for both on & off grid.

We're currently implementing EV2G / Bi-directional charging options, thus allowing you to use your electric vehicle as a means of a backup battery, or to sell power back to the grid.

In 2022 IDVV started to offer its clients a Clean Energy Crypto mining solution. Our Plug-n-Play mining rigs can be installed in existing or current systems and allows the option to sell power back to the grid or mine crypto currency with any power surplus.

In 2023 We acquired WITech and SF Corp as part of an expansion into the AI Sector. We are incorporating AI technology into our crypto offerings, and developing a platform for AI Content Marketing.

The Company currently is reporting its financial information on OTCMarkets.

Our filings can be seen at https://www.otcmarkets.com.

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. International Endeavors Corporation (IDVV) is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Bill Martin, Vice President
Phone: 1-619-343-3199
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: International Endeavors Corporation, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751903/IDVV-Moves-Forward-In-Artificial-Intelligence-AI-Sector

img.ashx?id=751903

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.