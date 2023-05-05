Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFI), Target Corp (NYSE: TGT), Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK), and Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH)

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

BurgerFi International, Inc. ( BFI)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties. Specifically, the investigation relates to the allegations in a complaint that asserts the Company made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had overstated the effectiveness of its acquisition and growth strategies; (ii) the Company had misrepresented to investors the purported benefits of Anthony’s Acquisition and its post-Business Combination business and financial prospects; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a BurgerFi investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at [email protected].

Target Corp (: TGT)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties. Specifically, the investigation relates to the allegations in a complaint that asserts the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (i) the true extent of Target's difficulty maintaining a balanced inventory of in-demand goods, despite its insights into changing consumer preferences; (ii) that Target was severely impacted by changing consumer preferences; (iii) that Target's inventory mix was significantly more sensitive to changing consumer preferences due to Target's practice of buying larger quantities ahead of season, and was therefore at significant risk of having to use markdowns to sell out-of-demand goods; and (iv) that, as a direct result of these changing preferences, Target's inventory increasingly became out-of-balance and overweight in bulky and unsellable goods throughout the Relevant Period forcing Target to markdown its out-of-demand goods, thereby negatively impacting revenue.

If you are a Target investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at [email protected].

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (: SWK)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties. Specifically, the investigation relates to the allegations in a complaint that asserts the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) rising interest rates, inflation, and trends in returning to work away from home were in fact quickly eroding demand for Stanley's tools and outdoor products; (ii) the heightened, extraordinary demand Stanley had enjoyed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 into 2022 no longer existed; (iii) Stanley's operations were already showing signs of slowing demand; (iv) as a result of reorganization, share repurchasing, and dividend growth, Stanley lacked the cash to react with agility to changes in demand; and (v) as a result of Stanley's inability to react to a sharp decline in demand, the Company's results and metrics, particularly sales volume, were severely negatively impacted.

If you are a Stanley investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at [email protected].

Dish Network Corp ( DISH)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties. Specifically, the investigation relates to the allegations in a complaint that asserts the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company overstated its operational efficiency and maintained a deficient cybersecurity and information technology infrastructure; (ii) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was unable to properly secure customer data, leaving it vulnerable to access by malicious third parties; (iii) the foregoing cybersecurity deficiencies also both rendered Dish's operations susceptible to widespread service outages and hindered the Company's ability to respond to such outages; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a Dish investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at [email protected].

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2023 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:
Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law PLLC
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODgyODI5OSM1NTY0ODU4IzIyMDUwMzY=
Lifshitz-Law-Firm-P-C-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.