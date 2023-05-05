Annual Report 2022

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2023 / STRAX (

STO:STRAX, Financial)(FRA:NOBC, Financial)

STRAX has published the Annual Report for 2022 today.

The Annual Report is available on the company's homepage, www.strax.com

For further information please contact:

Gudmundur Palmason
CEO, STRAX AB, +46 8 545 017 50

About STRAX

STRAX is a global leader in accessories that empower mobile lifestyles. Our portfolio of branded accessories covers all major mobile accessory categories: Protection, Power, Connectivity, as well as Personal Audio.
Own brands are Urbanista, Clckr, Planet Buddies and RichmondFinch. Our distribution business reaches a broad customer base, through 70 000 brick and mortar stores around the globe, as well as through online marketplaces and direct-to-consumers. Our distribution business also services over 40 other major mobile accessory brands.

Founded as a trading company in 1995, STRAX has since expanded worldwide and evolved into a global brand and distribution business. Today we have over 200 employees in 13 countries. STRAX is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange.

Discontinued operations include Health & Wellness, own brands Dóttir and grell, and licenced brand portfolio of adidas and Diesel.

This information is information that STRAX is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2023-04-28 17:00 CEST.

Attachments

Annual Report 2022

SOURCE: STRAX



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751895/Annual-Report-2022

