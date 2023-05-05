Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of Rite Aid Corp (NYSE: RAD), Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE: TUP), United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI), and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG)

1 hours ago
NEW YORK, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Rite Aid Corp (: RAD)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties. Specifically, the investigation relates to the allegations in a complaint that asserts the Company failed to disclose that: (i) until at least June 2019, Rite Aid filled at least hundreds of thousands of unlawful prescriptions for controlled substances that lacked a legitimate medical purpose, including for potentially lethal opioids such as oxycodone and fentanyl; (ii) Rite Aid pharmacists filled these prescriptions despite clear “red flags” that indicated that the prescriptions were unlawful; (iii) Rite Aid ignored evidence that its stores were dispensing unlawful prescriptions, and intentionally deleted internal notes about suspicious prescribers written by concerned pharmacists; (iv) by knowingly filling unlawful prescriptions for controlled substances, Rite Aid violated the Controlled Substances Act and, where Rite Aid sought reimbursement from federal healthcare programs, also violated the False Claims Act; (v) as a result, it was at risk of prosecution by federal authorities such as the United States Department of Justice and (vi) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

If you are a Rite Aid investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at [email protected].

Tupperware Brands Corp (: TUP)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties. Specifically, the investigation relates to the allegations in a complaint that asserts the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Tupperware did not disclose its serious issues with internal controls; (ii) Tupperware’s financial statements, from its 2020 Annual Report to the present, included misstatements, particularly as it related to the Company’s accounting for income taxes; (iii) as a result, Tupperware would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for certain periods; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a Tupperware investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at [email protected].

United Natural Foods, Inc. (: UNFI)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties. Specifically, the investigation relates to the allegations in a complaint that asserts the Company failed to disclose to investors: (i) that, despite its cost saving Value Path initiative, United Natural Foods had not invested in improving its data management and related infrastructure; (ii) that, as a result, the Company could not respond adequately to cost changes, such as inflationary pressure; (iii) that, as a result, the Company could not appreciate the benefits of procurement gains and inventory gains achieved during fiscal 2022; (iv) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s profitability would be materially adversely impacted; and (v) and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are an United Natural Foods investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at [email protected].

Alphabet Inc. ( GOOG)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties. Specifically, the investigation relates to the allegations in a complaint that asserts the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Alphabet used its dominance in the field of digital advertising to disadvantage website publishers and advertisers who used competing advertising products; (ii) the foregoing conduct was anticompetitive in nature and likely to draw significant regulatory scrutiny; (iii) Alphabet's revenues were unsustainable to the extent that they were the product of said anticompetitive conduct; (iv) Alphabet's conduct, once revealed, would negatively impact the Company's reputation and expose it to a heightened risk of litigation and regulatory enforcement action; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are an Alphabet investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at [email protected].

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2023 Lifshitz Law PLLC.

Contact:
Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law PLLC
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: [email protected]

