Leidos Celebrates Diversity Month

1 hours ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2023 / At Leidos, our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion is inherent in our culture and demonstrated in the support of our people and communities.

Initiated in 2004 to recognize and honor the diversity surrounding us all, Celebrate Diversity Month provides an opportunity to recognize and understand our differences, be it gender, race, ethnicity, faith, sexual orientation, and more, while honoring the common essence of humanity.

As we recognize Celebrate Diversity Month this April, we reaffirm our goal to become the global leader in the development and application of technology and workplace diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Leidos works to foster a culture that attracts a vast array of the best talent, values, diversity of experiences, and embraces different perspectives in pursuit of the innovative ideas that power our competitive advantage. This sets the expectation that inclusion is more than just what we say or do.

We achieve our goals through specific actions including a Strategic Diversity Outreach Program that partners with professional organizations and underserved communities to advance representation and retention of underrepresented groups. Our community efforts include a focus on STEM education and programs that position future generations for success. Our people form and lead Employee Resource Groups to foster a culture of inclusion and bring different voices into our workplace conversations.

We have updated our people strategy to include Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) as its own pillar to ensure our commitment remains a top priority and focus for us as a company, our mission, and our values.

Achieving inclusion excellence cannot be the burden of a faithful few. We must go beyond just fostering an inclusive workplace to achieving excellence in all aspects of DEI. This is a commitment that takes all of us, treating everyone with dignity and respect, and as they wish to be treated, every day.

