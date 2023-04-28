Fight Against Cyberpsychosis -- G FUEL Launches Energy Drink Inspired by CD PROJEKT RED's "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners"

NEW YORK, April 28, 2023

G FUEL Immuno-Fluid will be available in a Limited-Edition Youtooz Collector's Box with an exclusive vinyl figure while supplies last

NEW YORK, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A mysterious stranger approaches you in the seedy underbelly of Night City. "Hey choom, wanna take a wild braindance? Got a preem one for you — but you're gonna need something else if you wanna avoid an overload. Here, take this." He hands you a colorful box…

G FUEL, in partnership with video game development studio CD PROJEKT RED, has announced a new Immuno-Fluid flavor inspired by the studio's Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime. The 40-serving Tub is now available for pre-order at GFUEL.com. Fans can also pick up a Collector's Box or a deluxe YouTooz Collector's Box that includes a limited-edition Edgerunners vinyl figure not available anywhere else!

The new G FUEL Immuno-Fluid Collector's Box and fully wrapped 16 oz Shaker Cup feature original illustrations of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners protagonists David and Lucy. The new G FUEL Immuno-Fluid YouTooz Collector's Box comes with a 40-serving tub and new exclusive vinyl YouTooz figure of an "Illuminated" Rebecca!

G FUEL Immuno-Fluid is an energy formula that is sugar-free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine.

"Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was one of the most captivating anime series of the past year, so we wanted to celebrate the anime with an equally captivating G FUEL flavor that combines three familiar tastes – grape, banana, and apple – into something entirely new," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "Whether you're embarking on an anime binge or a high-risk trip through Night City, Immuno-Fluid is a delicious way to help you stay alert and focused."

Check out the two new G FUEL Immuno-Fluid Collector's Boxes and 40-serving Tub, inspired by Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, now at GFUEL.com!

About G FUEL 
G FUEL provides fans with a game-changing, performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered Hydration Formula and Sparkling Hydration bottles, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry. 

 With more than 344,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of Ninja, MoistCr1TiKaL, Sentinels Esports, NoisyButters, PewDiePie, Mikal Bridges, Michael Dickson, Summit1G, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, EA, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., VIZ Media, Rare Ltd., Disney, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy. 

About CD PROJEKT RED
CD PROJEKT RED is a game development studio founded in 2002. It develops and publishes video games for personal computers and video game consoles. The studio's flagship titles include The Witcher series of games, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, GWENT: The Witcher Card Game, and the futuristic AAA role-playing game — Cyberpunk 2077, upon which the Netflix anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, created by CD PROJEKT RED and Studio Trigger, is based. Together with GOG.COM, a game store offering hand-picked titles for PC and Mac, CD PROJEKT RED is part of the CD PROJEKT Group. CD PROJEKT S.A. is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (ISIN: PLOPTTC00011).

