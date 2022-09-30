CVT MERGER UPDATE: Cvent Holdings Shareholders Interested in Pursuing Claims for Additional Consideration Should Contact Julie & Holleman Regarding Sale to Blackstone

April 28, 2023
NEW YORK, April 28, 2023

NEW YORK, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Julie & Holleman LLP is investigating the proposed $8.50 per share ($4.6 billion) acquisition of Cvent Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: CVT) by affiliates of private equity firm Blackstone Inc. The firm is concerned about the price being offered as well as potential conflicts of interest.

Cvent is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with more than 4,800 employees and over 21,000 customers worldwide as of September 30, 2022. In 2016, private equity firm Vista Equity Partners acquired the company for $1.3 billion. And in 2021, Vista took Cvent public through a "de-SPAC" transaction that valued the company at $5.3 billion. Since then, Cvent has continued to make strides in executing its business strategy, but recent economic conditions have forced the company's stock price downward.

On March 14, 2023, Cvent announced that Blackstone agreed to acquire the company for $4.6 billion, less than the de-SPAC price. As part of the deal, members of Cvent's management and Vista may continue to participate in the company's upside either through a share "roll over" or new investment. Cvent management is also expected to stay on with the company. These present myriad potential conflicts of interest.

On April 21, 2023, Cvent filed a preliminary proxy statement in connection with the shareholder vote on the merger. The proxy shows that one of the board's financial advisors valued the company as much as $11.40 per share, far more than the $8.50 per share deal price.

The deal is expected to close mid-2023.

