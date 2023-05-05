AMTD IDEA Group (“AMTD IDEA” or the “Company”, NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), a NYSE and SGX-ST dual listed company and a subsidiary of AMTD Group Inc., today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 28, 2023. The annual report is available on the Company’s investor relations website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.amtdinc.com.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to 23/F, Nexxus Building, 41 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) is a premier Hong Kong-headquartered financial institution group connecting companies and investors from Asia, including China and Hong Kong as well as the ASEAN markets with global capital markets.

