TG Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Update

Conference call to be held Monday, May 1, 2023, at 8:30 AM ET

NEW YORK, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. ( TGTX), today announced that a conference call will be held on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 8:30 ET to discuss results for the first quarter 2023 and provide a business outlook for remainder of the year. Michael S. Weiss, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will host the call.

In order to participate in the conference call, please call 1-877-407-8029 (U.S.), 1-201-689-8029 (outside the U.S.), Conference Title: TG Therapeutics Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Update Call. A live webcast of this presentation will be available on the Events page, located within the Investors & Media section, of the Company's website at www.tgtherapeutics.com. An audio recording of the conference call will also be available for replay at www.tgtherapeutics.com, for a period of 30 days after the call.

TG Therapeutics will announce its financial results for this period in a press release to be issued prior to the call.

ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS
TG Therapeutics is a fully integrated, commercial stage, biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. In addition to a research pipeline including several investigational medicines, TG has received approval from the U.S. FDA for BRIUMVI® (ublituximab-xiiy), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, to include clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease. For more information, visit www.tgtherapeutics.com, and follow us on Twitter @TGTherapeutics and on LinkedIn.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: 1.877.575.TGTX (8489), Option 4

Media Relations:
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: 1.877.575.TGTX (8489), Option 6

