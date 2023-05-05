NEW YORK, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. ( TGTX), today announced that a conference call will be held on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 8:30 ET to discuss results for the first quarter 2023 and provide a business outlook for remainder of the year. Michael S. Weiss, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will host the call.



In order to participate in the conference call, please call 1-877-407-8029 (U.S.), 1-201-689-8029 (outside the U.S.), Conference Title: TG Therapeutics Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Update Call. A live webcast of this presentation will be available on the Events page, located within the Investors & Media section, of the Company's website at www.tgtherapeutics.com. An audio recording of the conference call will also be available for replay at www.tgtherapeutics.com, for a period of 30 days after the call.

TG Therapeutics will announce its financial results for this period in a press release to be issued prior to the call.

