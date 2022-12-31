SAVERONE 2014 LTD. FILES ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

PETAH TIKVAH, Israel, April 28, 2023

PETAH TIKVAH, Israel, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SaverOne 2014 Ltd. ("SaverOne") (Nasdaq: SVRE) (TASE: SVRE), a technology company engaged in transportation safety solutions, today announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The report is available on the SEC's website, at www.sec.gov and SaverOne's Investor Relations website, at https://ir.saver.one/.

Shareholders can obtain copies of SaverOne Annual Report on Form 20-F, free of charge, by making a request within a reasonable period of time to SaverOne's Investor Relations Department at [email protected] or [email protected].

About SaverOne

SaverOne is a technology company engaged in the design, development and commercialization of OEM and aftermarket solutions and technologies, to lower the risk of, and prevent, vehicle accidents.

SaverOne's initial line of products is a suite of solutions that saves lives by preventing car accidents resulting from distraction from the use of mobile phones while driving. SaverOne is also developing a sensor system for early location and direction detection under all visibility conditions of vulnerable road users (VRU) through their cell phone footprint.

To learn more about the company, please visit: https://saver.one/

For the corporate video, please visit: https://saver.one/media/

SaverOne International Investor Relations Contact:
Ehud Helft
[email protected]
+1 212 378 8040

SaverOne Israeli Investors Contact:
Jonathan Eilat
[email protected]

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on SaverOne's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Many factors could cause SaverOne's actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the ability of our technology to substantially improve the safety of drivers; our planned level of revenues and capital expenditures; our ability to market and sell our products; our plans to continue to invest in research and development to develop technology for both existing and new products; our intention to advance our technologies and commercialization efforts; our intention to use local distributors in each country or region that we will conduct business to distribute our products or technology; our plan to seek patent, trademark and other intellectual property rights for our products and technologies in the United States and internationally, as well as our ability to maintain and protect the validity of our currently held intellectual property rights; our expectations regarding future changes in our cost of revenues and our operating expenses; our expectations regarding our tax classifications; interpretations of current laws and the passage of future laws; acceptance of our business model by investors; the ability to correctly identify and enter new markets; the impact of competition and new technologies; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which we operate; projected capital expenditures and liquidity; our intention to retain key employees, and our belief that we maintain good relations with all of our employees; the impact of any resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic, and resulting government actions on us; and other risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's annual report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 27, 2023 and in subsequent filings with the SEC.. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and SaverOne undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

