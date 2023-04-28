Semler Scientific Names Doug Murphy-Chutorian, M.D. as Interim CEO

19 minutes ago
PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 28, 2023

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Semler Scientific, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMLR), is pleased to announce that it has appointed Doug Murphy-Chutorian, M.D., former CEO and a current member of the board of directors as chief executive officer (CEO) on an interim basis with immediate effect. The board intends to conduct a global search for a permanent CEO.

"We are delighted that Doug has changed his near-term plans in order to return as interim CEO," said Eric Semler, the chairman of the board. "We greatly value Doug's long history with the company as both its CEO and one of its largest stockholders."

About Semler Scientific, Inc.:

Semler Scientific, Inc. is a company that provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers. Semler Scientific's mission is to develop, manufacture and market innovative products and services that assist its customers in evaluating and treating chronic diseases. Semler Scientific's patented and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), cleared product, QuantaFlo®, is a rapid point-of-care test that measures arterial blood flow in the extremities to aid in the diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases, such as peripheral arterial disease (PAD) and heart dysfunction (HD). QuantaFlo® is used by Semler Scientific's customers to more comprehensively evaluate their patients for risk of mortality and major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), which are associated with a positive QuantaFlo® test. Semler Scientific has an agreement with Mellitus Health, Inc. (Mellitus) to exclusively market and distribute Insulin Insights™, an FDA-cleared software product that recommends optimal insulin dosing for diabetic patients in the United States, including Puerto Rico, except for selected accounts. Semler Scientific has made investments in Mellitus, in NeuroDiagnostics Inc., a privately held company doing business as SYNAPS Dx, whose product, Discern™, is a test for early Alzheimer's disease, as well as Monarch Medical Technologies LLC, a privately held company whose product EndoTool™ offers a technology-enabled approach to inpatient glycemic management. Semler Scientific continues to develop additional complementary innovative products in-house, and seeks out other arrangements for additional products and services that it believes will bring value to its customers and to the company. Semler Scientific believes its current products and services, and any future products or services that it may offer, positions it to provide valuable information to its customer base, which in turn permits them to better guide patient care. Additional information about Semler Scientific can be found at www.semlerscientific.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Susan A. Noonan
S.A. Noonan Communications
[email protected]
917 513 5303

favicon.png?sn=NY85460&sd=2023-04-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/semler-scientific-names-doug-murphy-chutorian-md-as-interim-ceo-301811215.html

SOURCE Semler Scientific, Inc.

