PR Newswire

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Cruz County Bank (the "Bank" OTCQX: SCZC), with assets of $1.73 billion, is a top-rated community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz County. Today the Bank announced the planned retirement of William J. Hansen, Founding Director and Chairman of the Board, from its Board of Directors, effective May 24, 2023 upon conclusion of the Annual Shareholder's Meeting at which point the new Chairman will be elected and announced.

Chairman William J. Hansen stated, "I have truly enjoyed the past twenty-five years with Santa Cruz County Bank. The initial five years to organize and the last twenty years operating has provided many experiences, successes, challenges and lifelong memories. I will now enjoy my time with my family and focus my talents on our other businesses requiring my undivided attention. I have enjoyed working with the directors and employees of Santa Cruz County Bank and I look forward to their continued success."

During Mr. Hansen's tenure the Bank grew assets from the beginning on February 3, 2004 at $13.2 million to today over $1.7 billion. Several milestones for the Bank took place under Mr. Hansen's leadership including the successful merger with Lighthouse Bank in 2019, expansion into growing markets in 2021 and 2022, the Bank's first stock split in March of 2022 as well as continual dividend growth over the past several years. Mr. Hansen's successor will be named following the conclusion of the 2023 Annual Shareholder's Meeting.

ABOUT SANTA CRUZ COUNTY BANK

Santa Cruz County Bank was founded in 2004. It is a top-rated, locally-owned and operated, full-service community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz, California. The bank has branches in Aptos, Capitola, Cupertino, Monterey, Salinas, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley and Watsonville. Santa Cruz County Bank is distinguished from "big banks" by its relationship-based service, problem-solving focus and direct access to decision makers. The bank is a leading SBA lender in Santa Cruz County and Silicon Valley and a top USDA lender in the state of California. As a full-service bank, Santa Cruz County Bank offers competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and individuals; including business loans, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction lending, asset-based lending, agricultural loans, SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, credit cards, merchant services, remote deposit capture, mobile and online banking, bill payment and treasury management. True to its community roots, Santa Cruz County Bank has supported regional well-being by actively participating in and donating to local not-for-profit organizations.

Santa Cruz County Bank stock is publicly traded on the OTCQX U.S. Premier marketplace under the symbol SCZC. Stock purchase orders may be placed online, through a brokerage firm, or through Market Makers listed in the Investor Relations section of the bank's website. For more information about Santa Cruz County Bank, visit www.sccountybank.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chairman-and-founding-director-william-j-hansen-to-retire-from-santa-cruz-county-banks-board-of-directors-301811263.html

SOURCE Santa Cruz County Bank