SHANGHAI, China and NEW YORK, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TH International Limited (“Tims China” ( THCH)), the exclusive operator of Tim Hortons coffee shops and Popeyes restaurants in China today announced that it had filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).



The Annual Report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at ir.timschina.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

FIRST QUARTER 2023 – SAME-STORE SALES

Tims China also reported that in March 2023 same-store sales for company owned and operated stores grew by 19.4%, compared to March 2022. Combined with growth of -12.4% in January and 17.1% in February, this performance yields a same-store sales growth of 8.0% for the first quarter 2023.

ABOUT TH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

TH International Limited ( THCH) (“Tims China”) is the parent company of the exclusive master franchisees of Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau and Popeyes restaurants in mainland China and Macau. Tims China was founded by Cartesian Capital Group and Tim Hortons Restaurants International, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International (TSX: QSR) (: QSR).

The company’s philosophy is rooted in world-class execution and data-driven decision making and centered on true local relevance, continuous innovation, genuine community, and absolute convenience. For more information, please visit www.timhortons.com.cn.

