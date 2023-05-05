Replacement Rate for U.S. Law-Governed U.S. Dollar LIBOR-Linked Preferred Stock (and Related Depositary Shares), Debt Securities and Certificates of Deposit

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) announced today that, except for the instruments identified below, the U.S. law-governed U.S. dollar LIBOR-linked preferred stock (and related depositary shares) and debt securities issued by Morgan Stanley and Morgan Stanley Finance LLC, and certificates of deposit issued by Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A., will transition from using U.S. dollar LIBOR as a benchmark to the CME Term SOFR Reference Rate published for the tenor corresponding to the relevant U.S. dollar LIBOR rate plus a tenor spread adjustment (the “Replacement Rate”) (i) by operation of law, pursuant to the Adjustable Interest Rate (LIBOR) Act, or (ii) pursuant to the terms of such instruments. The replacement of U.S. dollar LIBOR with the Replacement Rate will be effective for determinations that are made after June 30, 2023 (the “Cessation Date”), when the relevant U.S. dollar LIBOR settings are expected to either cease publication or no longer be representative but will not affect any determinations made on or prior to the Cessation Date.

The tenor spread adjustment for each applicable U.S. dollar LIBOR tenor is listed below:

Tenor

Tenor Spread
Adjustment

1 Month

0.11448%

3 Months

0.26161%

6 Months

0.42826%

The following chart identifies the U.S. law-governed U.S. dollar LIBOR-linked preferred stock (and related depositary shares) and debt securities issued by Morgan Stanley that will not transition to the Replacement Rate by operation of law or otherwise. After the Cessation Date, dividends or interest on these instruments will continue to accrue at the specified fixed rate.

Morgan Stanley-Issued Preferred Stock (and Related Depositary Shares)

CUSIP

Description

61762V200

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E (and related depositary shares) (7.125%)

61763E207

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F (and related depositary shares) (6.875%)

61761J406

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series I (and related depositary shares) (6.375%)

61762V606

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series K (and related depositary shares) (5.850%)

61762VAA9

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series M (5.875%)

Morgan Stanley-Issued Debt Securities

CUSIP

Description

61744YAK4

Global Medium-Term Notes, Series I, Fixed/Floating Rate Senior Notes Due 2028 (3.591%)

61744YAL2

Global Medium-Term Notes, Series I, Fixed/Floating Rate Senior Notes Due 2038 (3.971%)

Additional information regarding these instruments is available by accessing The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation’s (DTCC) LIBOR Benchmark Replacement Index solution through DTCC’s Legal Notice System (LENS). This announcement does not apply to any U.S. dollar LIBOR-linked instruments issued by Morgan Stanley or any of its affiliates that are not governed by U.S. law.

Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm’s employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230428005576r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230428005576/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.