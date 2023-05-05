CALGARY, ALBERTA, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marksmen Energy Inc. (“Marksmen” or the “Company”) announces that it has filed disclosure documents for the year ended December 31, 2022, on SEDAR as listed below:



Audited Consolidated Financial Statements

Management’s Discussion and Analysis

Form 51-101F1 - Statement of Reserve Data and Other Oil and Gas Information

Form 51-101F2 - Report on Reserves Data by Independent Qualified Reserve Evaluator

Form 51-101F3 - Report of Management and Directors on Oil and Gas Disclosure

Annual Information Form (AIG)

Form 13-501F1 – Participation Fees





These documents can be found in Marksmen’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

For additional information regarding this news release please contact Archie Nesbitt, Director and CEO of the Company at (403) 265-7270 or e-mail [email protected].

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.