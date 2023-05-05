Akanda Corp. Announces Loan Agreement

International medical cannabis company Akanda Corp. (“Akanda” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AKAN, WKN: A3DG83) announces that it has entered into a loan agreement dated April 26, 2023 (the “Loan Agreement”) with Veridia Canada Ltd. (the “Lender”), in the principal amount of €500,000 (approximately C$738,650) (the “Loan”), which has been advanced in full by the Lender. The Loan is expected to be used for the short-term financial commitments of Akanda and Akanda’s wholly-owned company in Portugal, RPK Biopharma, Unipessoal, LDA (“RPK”), which is indirectly held by Akanda through Holigen Limited (“Holigen”). Holigen is a directly held, wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

Pursuant to the Loan Agreement, the parties may mutually agree to increase the aggregate principal amount of the Loan by an additional €500,000. The Loan is not interest bearing, provided that if the Loan is not repaid within 90 days from the date of the Loan Agreement (the “Maturity Date”), the Loan will be subject to an interest rate of 4% per annum, commencing from the Maturity Date. The Loan is secured by certain of RPK’s current and existing inventory and equipment, accounts receivables and purchase orders, as further set out in the Loan Agreement.

The Company is not issuing any securities, or paying any bonus, commission or finder’s fees in respect to the Loan. The Loan is repayable at any time without penalty. The Company expects to re-pay the Loan on or before the Maturity Date.

Katharyn Field, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Akanda, commented: “This short-term loan provides us with the flexibility needed to continue the implementation of our strategic plan while continuing to evaluate longer-term financing options.”

About Akanda Corp.

Akanda is an international medical cannabis and wellness platform company seeking to help people lead better lives through improved access to high quality and affordable products. Akanda’s portfolio includes Holigen, a Portugal-based cultivator, manufacturer and distributor with a prized EU GMP certified indoor grow facility; CanMart, a UK-based fully licensed pharmaceutical importer and distributor which supplies pharmacies and clinics within the UK; and Bophelo Bioscience & Wellness, a GACP qualified cultivation campus in the Kingdom of Lesotho in Southern Africa. The Company’s seed-to-patient supply chain also includes partnerships with California-based Cookies, a leading globally recognized cannabis company; Cansativa Group, a leading importer and distributor of medical cannabis in Europe; and Cellen Life Sciences’ Leva Clinic, one of the first fully digital pain clinics in the UK.

