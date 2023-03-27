LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming June 20, 2023 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Trinseo PLC (“Trinseo” or the “Company”) (: TSE) securities between May 3, 2021 and March 27, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On March 27, 2023, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Trinseo’s chemical plant in Bristol, Pennsylvania, which caused a toxic spill that threatened Philadelphia’s drinking water, has “a long history of mishaps – including at least four recent contamination incidents.”

On this news, Trinseo’s stock price fell $1.09, or 5.3%, to close at $19.62 per share on March 27, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company’s Bristol, Pennsylvania plant had a troubled safety record while under prior ownership and continued to be unsafe after the Company acquired it; (2) Defendants did not sufficiently disclose specific risks related to conducting operations at that plant; (3) Operating a chemical plant with an unsafe history and presently unsafe operations exposed the Company to a heightened risk of a chemical spill or other adverse event; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Trinseo securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than June 20, 2023 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

