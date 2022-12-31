Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, April 28, 2023

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP) ('Pampa' or the 'Company'), one of the leading independent energy integrated companies in Argentina, with participation in the electricity and gas value chain, announces that on April 28, 2023 it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the '2022 Annual Report') before the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'). The 2022 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or the Company's Investor Relations website at ri.pampaenergia.com/en. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company's 2022 Annual Report free of charge by requesting a copy within a reasonable period of time from Pampa's Investor Relations office, at [email protected].

For further information, contact:

Gustavo Mariani – Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Nicolás Mindlin – Chief Financial Officer
Lida Wang – Investor Relations and Sustainability Officer

Pampa Energía Building
Maipú 1
(C1084ABA)
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Phone: +54 (11) 4344 6000
https://ri.pampaenergia.com/en
[email protected]

