Crexendo, Inc. to Issue First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 9, 2023, at 4:30 PM EST

47 minutes ago
PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2023 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) announced it will hold its first quarter 2023 financial results conference call on May 9, 2023, at 4:30 PM EST. Jeff Korn, Chief Executive Officer, Doug Gaylor, President and Chief Operating Officer and Ron Vincent, Chief Financial Officer, will deliver prepared remarks and conduct a question-and-answer session.

The dial-in number for domestic participants is 877-545-0320 and 973-528-0002 for international participants and reference participant access code 467307. Please dial in five minutes prior to the beginning of the call at 4:30 PM EST and reference the Crexendo earnings call and access code 467307. A replay of the call will be available until May 16, 2023, by dialing toll-free at 877-481-4010 or 919-882-2331 for international callers. The replay passcode is 48273.

About Crexendo®

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business. Our solutions currently support over three million end users globally.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor'' for such forward-looking statements. The words, "believe,'' ''expect,'' ''anticipate,'' ''estimate,'' ''will'' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or new information after this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Company Contact:
Crexendo, Inc.
Doug Gaylor
President and Chief Operating Officer
602-732-7990
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Gateway Investor Relations
Matt Glover and Tom Colton
949-574-3860
[email protected]

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/752030/Crexendo-Inc-to-Issue-First-Quarter-2023-Financial-Results-on-May-9-2023-at-430-PM-EST

