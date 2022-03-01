PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Medical Properties Trust, Inc. ("Medical Properties Trust") (NYSE: MPW) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between March 1, 2022 and February 22, 2023.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Medical Properties Trust includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. ("Prospect"), which leases and operates 13 of the Company's facilities, was facing significant pressures affecting the profitability of its Pennsylvania properties; (2) as a result, there was a significant risk that Prospect would be unable to meet its rental obligations owed to Medical Properties Trust; (3) "given the elongated timing of the Pennsylvania recovery," the Company was reasonably likely to record an impairment charge to the real estate value of the Pennsylvania properties; (4) and, as a result of the foregoing, defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: June 12, 2023

Aggrieved Medical Properties Trust investors only have until June 12, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: [email protected]

