Ashland adds James Minicucci as new leader of strategy, mergers and acquisitions and portfolio management

Author's Avatar
11 hours ago
Article's Main Image

WILMINGTON, Del., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland Inc. (: ASH) today announced James Minicucci will join Ashland’s executive team as senior vice president strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and portfolio management, reporting to Guillermo Novo, chair and chief executive officer, Ashland.

Most recently, Minicucci served as the senior vice president, global specialty gases, MERCK KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. Prior to that he led businesses at Versum Materials and corporate strategy and M&A at Air Products. Earlier in his career he was a leader in the chemicals and industrial practice at Marakon Associates, (A Charles River Associates Co.), Rohm and Haas and The Gillette Company.

“Jim is an experienced global business leader with a strong record for delivering top and bottom-line results. His commercial and operational acumen extends beyond running businesses and incudes a strong background in corporate and business strategies as well as mergers and acquisitions,” said Novo. “His international experience, especially in Asia as a resident of Taiwan and South Korea for the last seven years, will be of great value as we invest to expand our business globally,” concluded Novo.

Minicucci is a graduate of Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts with a Bachelor of Science, and a Master of Science degree in Chemical Engineering.

About Ashland
Ashland Inc. (: ASH) is a global additives and specialty ingredients company with a conscious and proactive mindset for environment, social and governance (ESG). The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 3,900 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com and ashland.com/ESG to learn more.

™ Trademark, Ashland or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Investor Relations:Media Relations:
Seth A. MrozekCarolmarie C. Brown
+1 (302) 594-5010+1 (302) 995-3158
[email protected][email protected]

Attachment

ti?nf=ODgyODE1NyM1NTY0NDE5IzIwMDY3OTI=
Ashland-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.