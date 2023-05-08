Salem Media Group Announces the Appointment of Carolyn Cassidy as General Manager of Salem Surround in Tampa

Salem+Media+Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today the appointment of Carolyn Cassidy as General Manager of its five-station radio group and of Salem Surround in Tampa and Sarasota, Florida.

Cassidy is currently the General Manager of Salem’s Columbus, OH operation, she will retain those responsibilities in addition to her new role as GM in Tampa/Sarasota. In her extensive broadcasting background, Cassidy has served in sales leadership and General Management roles in Colorado Springs, Denver, Cape Cod, Vermont and Ohio. Carolyn has been an active member of the board of the Ohio Association of Broadcasters and has been twice recognized by Radio Ink magazine as a General Manager of the Year.

Salem Media Group Regional Vice President Val Carolin commented, “As we worked to fill the big shoes that Barb Yoder has worn so effectively these past 12 years as General Manager, we were thrilled to learn that Carolyn had a strong desire to return to her Florida roots and serve the communities in her home state. Carolyn has proven herself to be a tireless leader with a deep commitment to service. She’s a hard and smart worker who gets involved and gets things done. I’m confident that the dedication and the skills she possesses will prove to be a great fit for our strong Tampa/Sarasota operation.”

Cassidy commented, “I’m honored to be leading our talented Tampa/Sarasota team. The vision that Dave Santrella and Allen Power have laid out for the growth of our Company is clear and is one that we are striving to achieve here in Tampa Bay and beyond. We look forward to the future and to building upon the success that Barb Yoder and her great team have created. This is a customer focused operation that strives to deliver strong results for our partners by activating effective, individualized digital and broadcast solutions. I started my radio career in the sunshine state, so it is wonderful to be home!”

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

