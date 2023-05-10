Thomas Nixon Joins X-energy as Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations

Author's Avatar
2 days ago
Article's Main Image

X-Energy Reactor Company, LLC (“X-energy” or the “Company”), a leading developer of advanced small modular nuclear reactors and fuel technology for clean energy generation, today announced the appointment of Thomas Nixon, a veteran nuclear construction and project management senior executive, as the Company's Senior Vice President for Commercial Operations. Nixon will oversee engineering, licensing, training, and construction activities for X-energy’s Xe-100 advanced small modular reactor, including its first deployment at one of Dow’s U.S. Gulf Coast sites.

Nixon joins X-energy from Google, where he led its global data center expansion strategy as Senior Technical Program Manager for Data Center Strategic Initiatives. Tom previously served in various roles at Bechtel Corporation for more than 30 years, beginning as a civil engineer and followed by leadership roles on several major projects. At Bechtel, Nixon was responsible for directing and delivering some of the most visible and critical nuclear construction projects in recent history. Nixon holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Michigan State University. He is a licensed professional engineer.

“Tom is a fabulous addition to our team, and his experience leading and successfully delivering major nuclear and industrial construction projects will be a major asset for our company as we continue to grow,” said X-energy CEO J. Clay Sell. “Tom will lead our commercial operations division, which comprises a team of engineers and other professionals that has excelled in innovating and readying our technology for the market as we transition from development to deployment.”

“I am honored to join the Company to lead this incredibly talented group of engineers, project managers, and other professionals,” said Nixon. “I believe that X-energy’s innovative Xe-100 advanced small modular reactor and Triso-X fuel will change our industry as we know it. I’m excited to be a part of this transformative journey.”

As previously announced, Dow and X-energy signed+a+joint+development agreement to develop a four-unit Xe-100 facility at one of Dow’s U.S. Gulf Coast sites. The United States Department of Energy made Dow a subawardee under X-energy’s Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program Cooperative Agreement.

About X-Energy Reactor Company, LLC

X-Energy Reactor Company, LLC, is a leading developer of advanced small modular nuclear reactors and fuel technology for clean energy generation that is redefining the nuclear energy industry through its development of safer and more efficient advanced small modular nuclear reactors and proprietary fuel to deliver reliable, zero-carbon and affordable energy to people around the world. X-energy’s simplified, modular and intrinsically safe SMR design expands applications and markets for deployment of nuclear technology and drives enhanced safety, lower cost and faster construction timelines when compared with conventional nuclear. For more information, visit X-energy.com or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230501005241r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005241/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.