SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (:RS) announced that it has acquired all the outstanding equity interests of Southern Steel Supply, LLC (“Southern Steel”), a metals service center that offers merchant and structural steel, pipe and tube, steel plate, ornamental products and laser cut and fabricated parts. Founded in 1961 and located in Memphis, Tennessee, Southern Steel supplies customers throughout Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama, and Missouri. Southern Steel will operate as a subsidiary of Siskin Steel & Supply Company, Inc. (“Siskin”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance. Siskin also acquired the related real estate assets of Southern Steel. The current management team will remain in place. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, annual net sales for Southern Steel were $62.9 million. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



“Southern Steel’s reputation for on-time delivery and superior customer service aligns well with our business model and disciplined methodology of acquiring high quality companies with strong management teams that expand Reliance’s geographic footprint and value-added processing capabilities,” commented Karla Lewis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Reliance. “The addition of Southern Steel under Siskin expands Siskin’s geographic reach and will broaden Southern Steel’s product mix for its customers as well as provide them access to a wide range of capabilities through Reliance’s vast network of metal service centers. Southern Steel will further benefit from Reliance’s long-standing mill relationships and significant investments in capital expenditures to promote further growth as well as back-office efficiencies from Siskin.”

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.

Founded in 1939, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (: RS) is a leading global diversified metal solutions provider and the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of approximately 315 locations in 40 states and 12 countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full-line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. Reliance focuses on small orders with quick turnaround and value-added processing services. In 2022, Reliance’s average order size was $3,670, approximately 50% of orders included value-added processing and approximately 40% of orders were delivered within 24 hours. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s press releases and additional information are available on the Company’s website at rsac.com.

