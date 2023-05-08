Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for May 2023

11 hours ago
CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE Dispensaries, today announced its executive team will participate in the following conference in May 2023:

Wolfe Research Consumer Conference (Virtual), May 12, 2023: Management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

About Green Thumb Industries
Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called RISE. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 18 manufacturing facilities, 79 open retail locations and operations across 15 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs approximately 4,000 people and serves millions of patients and customers each year. The company was named to Crain’s Chicago Business Fast 50 list in 2021 and 2022 and a Best Workplace by MG Retailer magazine in 2018, 2019 and 2021. More information is available at www.gtigrows.com.

Investor Contact:
Andy Grossman
EVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations
[email protected]
310-622-8257

Media Contact:
MATTIO Communications
[email protected]

