PGT+Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window, door, and garage door industry, unveiled today new branding for its PGT Custom Windows and Doors brand, evolving the iconic brand of impact resistant windows and doors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005356/en/

John Cannon Homes, Adelaide model, Sarasota FL, WGA SGD770 Sliding Glass Door (Photo: Business Wire)

PGT+Custom+Windows+and+Doors, the flagship window and door brand of PGT Innovations, initially launched in 1987 and has undergone minor logo design shifts and brand positioning growth during its 36-year lifetime. This next step in the evolution of the brand, however, brings a new look and tagline that lay the foundation for an expanded position in the marketplace – repositioning it for future growth opportunities.

With the rebrand, PGT Custom Windows and Doors is transitioning from being primarily focused on providing hurricane protection through its impact-resistant products to now being the unmatched leader in high-performance glass technology for windows and doors, expanding its positioning to allow specialized products for energy efficiency, sound reduction, and security to be introduced.

Introducing a new mantra and tagline

The new mantra of “the freedom to live where and how you want” reflects that PGT products are much more than hurricane protection. They are everyday necessities in that they provide unmatched advantages to lifestyle experiences, giving customers peace of mind and control to live wherever and however they choose, whether it is a coastal waterfront or urban location. The statement also supports the brand’s expansion from being the “nation’s number one impact resistant brand” to being “America’s authority in high-performance laminate glass for the fenestration industry.”

“Since its inception, PGT Innovations has been dedicated to providing solutions that revolutionize the way people live,” stated Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations. “This rebrand elevates PGT Custom Windows and Doors to a new level of alignment with PGTI’s focus by empowering people to live life on their own terms, wherever they choose to call home. The new PGT Custom Windows and Doors branding is also a demonstration of our commitment to continuous innovation and transformation in order to lead the industry and improve people’s lives. We are excited for the industry and consumers to experience the expansion of our hallmark brand and to shape the future of the industry with this exciting new chapter of PGT Custom Windows and Doors.”

Logo Evolution

The refreshed logo conveys a strong leadership personality with the weight of the solid shapes delivering a bold timelessness that is streamlined, modern, and dependable. The open spaces inside the letters are intended to represent the concept of components coming together to create a window or door frame, and the PGT blue remains, but is brighter, conveying continuity of the core brand pillars as it transitions to this new identity.

The refreshed logo and new brand mantra are a modern and distinctive renewal of a trusted brand that has dominated the industry for decades. The tagline is focused on the end benefits for homeowners, with products that deliver peace of mind through a broad portfolio of fully customizable windows and doors featuring our high-performance glass technology.

“The new look and tagline for PGT Custom Windows and Doors better highlight the purpose of the brand,” said Christy Sackett, Vice President of Marketing for PGT Innovations. “It’s all about giving customers control and peace of mind over external forces like extreme weather, home security and outside noise. Whether someone lives in a sun-drenched coastal home, a busy urban environment, or anywhere in between, PGT Custom Windows and Doors has the product solutions they need for their lifestyle.”

In+this+first+look at the new brand, PGT Custom Windows and Doors aims to give customers freedom and peace of mind through innovative products that protect the openings in a home or business.

PGT Custom Windows and Doors’ dealer partners have offered positive feedback in regards to working with PGT Custom Windows and Doors.

“We’ve been in the window business since 2006 and we have experienced a variety of brands. I can tell you, not only in terms of our personal experience, but with a number of windows that we’ve installed over the years, that PGT and their whole family of products is superior to anything else that we know of in the market,” said Matt Thomas, CEO of AGT Builders, a PGT dealer. “I’ve been really happy and proud to be a PGT dealer. Not only in terms of their product, but in terms of the level of service they provide to their dealers and to the ultimate end customers. They just can’t be beat.”

The timing of the rebrand strategically coincides with team growth and measurable outcomes from operational investments made towards increasing the brand’s glass supply and production capacity, as well as expanding its truck and trailer fleet.

"The new branding is a beautiful demonstration of what PGT Custom Windows and Doors is and has always been: a brand that is able to grow and evolve to meet the ever-changing needs of the market, while maintaining its commitment to serving our building professional partners,” said Debbie LaPinska, Chief Customer Officer for PGT Innovations. “This rebrand allows us to offer new benefits for homeowners and distinct advantages for dealers, builders, contractors, architects, and designers. Rebranding PGT Custom Windows and Doors at this particular moment also sets the foundation for us to go further than ever before with our customers - empowering their success and driving mutual growth."

The new branding for PGT Custom Windows and Doors can be seen across all mediums including the brand’s website, brochures, print and digital ads, and commercials. Visit PGTWindows.com today to experience the new PGT Custom Windows and Doors.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows, doors, and garage doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. Through its brands, PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, PGT%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Custom+Windows+and+Doors, WinDoor%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, Western+Window+Systems, Anlin+Windows+%26amp%3B+Doors, Eze-Breeze%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, NewSouth+Window+Solutions, Martin+Door, and a 75 percent ownership stake in Eco+Window+Systems. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

About PGT® Custom Windows and Doors

PGT Custom Windows and Doors, part of the PGT Innovations family of brands, is America’s authority in high-performance windows and doors and the nation’s number one impact-resistant brand. With over 36 years of industry leadership and over 7 million units installed with zero reported failures, PGT Custom Windows and Doors has a consistent track record of leading the space with an unwavering focus on safety and innovation with its product lines that include WinGuard® aluminum and vinyl frames for impact resistant windows, ClassicVue Max™ aluminum frames for non-impact windows, and EnergyVue® vinyl frames for non-impact windows.

PGT Custom Windows and Doors has a primary focus of protecting families’ lifestyle choices with a commitment of delivering an industry-best service. Backed by innovative technology, homeowners can enjoy their home life with greater peace of mind, wherever they choose to live, knowing they are protected from storms, noise, and intrusion.

For more information, visit PGTWindows.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005356/en/