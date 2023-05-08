WATERTOWN, Mass., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Werewolf”) ( HOWL), an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer, today announced that management will participate at the following conferences in the month of May:



Bank of America 2023 Healthcare Conference

Date/Time: Thursday, May 11 at 1:00 pm ET

Location: Virtual

Management will participate in a fireside chat.

RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

Date/Time: Wednesday, May 17 at 11:00 am ET

Location: Virtual

Management will participate in a fireside chat.

Live webcast links for the fireside chats will be available at https://investors.werewolftx.com/news-and-events/events. An archived replay will be available for approximately 90 days following each presentation.

About Werewolf Therapeutics:

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. is an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. We are leveraging our proprietary PREDATOR™ platform to design conditionally activated molecules that stimulate both adaptive and innate immunity with the goal of addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Our INDUKINE™ molecules are intended to remain inactive in peripheral tissue yet activate selectively in the tumor microenvironment. Our most advanced product candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, are systemically delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2 (IL-2), and Interleukin-12 (IL-12) INDUKINE molecules, respectively, for the treatment of solid tumors. We expect to advance clinical studies for WTX-124 in multiple tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and WTX-330 in multiple tumor types or Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma as a single agent. To learn more visit www.werewolftx.com.

