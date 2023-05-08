Nuvei to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MONTREAL, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) ( NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will be participating in the following investor conferences during the month of May:

  • Barclays Emerging Payments & FinTech Forum in New York, NY on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. The discussion will begin at 4:45 PM ET and last for approximately 30 minutes
  • J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, MA on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The discussion will begin at 11:30 AM ET and last for approximately 35 minutes
  • CIBC Technology & Innovation Conference in Toronto, Ontario on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. The discussion will begin at 8:35 AM ET and last for approximately 30 minutes

Listen-only audio webcasts and archived replays will be accessible in the Events section on Nuvei’s investor relations website at https://investors.nuvei.com.

About Nuvei

Nuvei ( NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei’s modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 45+ markets, 150 currencies and more than 600 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

