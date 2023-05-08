Bausch + Lomb Releases Annual Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Author's Avatar
12 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Bausch + Lomb Corporation, (NYSE/TSX: BLCO) (“Bausch + Lomb” or the “Company”, “we” or “our”), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today released its annual Environmental%2C+Social+and+Governance+%28ESG%29+Report, highlighting the Company’s ongoing commitment to implement sustainable business practices and initiatives that support its stakeholders’ well-being.

“Integrating environmental sustainability, social impact and corporate governance into our daily operations and business strategy has been a fundamental priority at Bausch + Lomb for many years,” said Brent Saunders, chairman and CEO, Bausch + Lomb. “The dynamic and evolving nature of ESG presents several opportunities for improvement and growth, and we are proud to continue each year to build upon our ESG commitments, because we know this makes us a stronger company in ways that go beyond our mission of helping people see better to live better.”

The Bausch + Lomb 2022 ESG report highlights the Company’s continued efforts to drive sustainable growth, foster innovation and create value for all stakeholders. Key accomplishments highlighted in the 2022 ESG report include:

  • Collecting more than 58 million units, or 356,000 pounds, of used contact lens, eye care and lens care materials through our ONE by ONE and Biotrue® Eye Care recycling programs since 2016;
  • Reducing 800 tons of CO2e (carbon dioxide emissions) per year at our Rochester facility since installing a solar panel array;
  • Completing more than 8,500 hours of cybersecurity training by our employees;
  • Exceeding the Company’s Board diversity goal of 30 percent with 40 percent board diversity;
  • Achieving our corporate Not-to-Exceed-Days-Away-Rate (“DAR”) goal of 7.2 with a 5.6 DAR, which is a measure of the impact of workplace injuries and illnesses; and
  • Piloting a six-month global mentorship program to increase mid-career development and to grow diversity, specifically among people of color and women in manager and director roles.

The full report can be viewed in the ESG section of Bausch + Lomb’s website here.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight for millions of people around the world – from the moment of birth through every phase of life. Its comprehensive portfolio of more than 400 products includes contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Founded in 1853, Bausch + Lomb has a significant global research and development, manufacturing and commercial footprint with approximately 13,000 employees and a presence in nearly 100 countries. Bausch + Lomb is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bausch.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which may generally be identified by the use of the words “anticipates,” “hopes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential,” “target,” or “continue” and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in Bausch + Lomb’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. They also include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties caused by or relating to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, and the fear of that pandemic and its potential effects, the severity, duration and future impact of which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, and which may have a material adverse impact on Bausch + Lomb, including but not limited to its project development timelines, launches and costs (which may increase). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch + Lomb undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

© 2023 Bausch & Lomb Incorporated or its affiliates.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230501005114r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005114/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.