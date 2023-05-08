Bausch + Lomb Corporation, (NYSE/TSX: BLCO) (“Bausch + Lomb” or the “Company”, “we” or “our”), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today released its annual Environmental%2C+Social+and+Governance+%28ESG%29+Report, highlighting the Company’s ongoing commitment to implement sustainable business practices and initiatives that support its stakeholders’ well-being.

“Integrating environmental sustainability, social impact and corporate governance into our daily operations and business strategy has been a fundamental priority at Bausch + Lomb for many years,” said Brent Saunders, chairman and CEO, Bausch + Lomb. “The dynamic and evolving nature of ESG presents several opportunities for improvement and growth, and we are proud to continue each year to build upon our ESG commitments, because we know this makes us a stronger company in ways that go beyond our mission of helping people see better to live better.”

The Bausch + Lomb 2022 ESG report highlights the Company’s continued efforts to drive sustainable growth, foster innovation and create value for all stakeholders. Key accomplishments highlighted in the 2022 ESG report include:

Collecting more than 58 million units, or 356,000 pounds, of used contact lens, eye care and lens care materials through our ONE by ONE and Biotrue® Eye Care recycling programs since 2016;

Reducing 800 tons of CO 2 e (carbon dioxide emissions) per year at our Rochester facility since installing a solar panel array;

e (carbon dioxide emissions) per year at our Rochester facility since installing a solar panel array; Completing more than 8,500 hours of cybersecurity training by our employees;

Exceeding the Company’s Board diversity goal of 30 percent with 40 percent board diversity;

Achieving our corporate Not-to-Exceed-Days-Away-Rate (“DAR”) goal of 7.2 with a 5.6 DAR, which is a measure of the impact of workplace injuries and illnesses; and

Piloting a six-month global mentorship program to increase mid-career development and to grow diversity, specifically among people of color and women in manager and director roles.

The full report can be viewed in the ESG section of Bausch + Lomb’s website here.

