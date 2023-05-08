Verastem Oncology, (Nasdaq: VSTM), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients with cancer, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference; podium presentation on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET

RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference; fireside chat on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 2:05 p.m. ET

A live webcast of the presentation and fireside chat will be available on the investors section of the Company’s website at www.verastem.com. An archived replay of the presentation and fireside chat will be made available on the same website for approximately 90 days following each event.

About Verastem Oncology

Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM) is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of new medicines to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with cancer. Our pipeline is focused on novel small molecule drugs that inhibit critical signaling pathways in cancer that promote cancer cell survival and tumor growth, including RAF/MEK inhibition and focal adhesion kinase (FAK) inhibition. For more information, please visit www.verastem.com.

