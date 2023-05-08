TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / Metalite Resources Inc. (CSE:METL)(OTC PINK:JNCCF)(Frankfurt:5VHA) ("Metalite" or the "Company") announces it has entered into an agreement with TD Media LLC ("TD Media") an arm's length party, to provide digital marketing services to the Company for up to 60 days commencing in May, 2023.

TD Media will utilize their online programs with the aim of generating a greater following, increasing investor awareness and attracting potential new investors through various online platforms and methods of engagement in consideration of USD$75,000. The promotional activity will occur by email, omnichannel programmatic advertising, influencer networks, Facebook, and Google. TD Media does not have any prior relationship with the Company.

The principal of TD Media is David Pena with TD Media's business being located at 1415 S Voss Rd Ste 110-431 Houston, TX, 77057, email is [email protected].

About Metalite Resources Inc.

Metalite Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mineral exploration issuer uniquely positioned to generate incremental shareholder value through its vast battery metals focused license portfolio in Liberia, West Africa and an extensive precious metals focused project portfolio in NSW, Australia. The Company has 6 Australian projects covering over 600 sq km's in NSW and includes 67 historical mines and prospects focused on Gold and Silver, along with various indicator minerals that occur along with these precious metals. With the recent acquisition of Next Generation Resources with over 3,200 sq. km of land position in Liberia, the Company has amassed a set of 7 highly prospective licenses that show evidence of high-potential mineralization containing various lucrative metals, including Lithium, REEs, Cobalt, Nickel, Copper, Zinc, Aluminium and Gold.

For further information please contact:

Ryan Bilodeau

(416) 910-1440

[email protected]

