The Vita Coco Company to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

11 hours ago
NEW YORK, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vita Coco Company, Inc. ( COCO) (“Vita Coco” or the “Company”), a leading high-growth platform of better-for-you beverage brands, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:

  • Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum: Mike Kirban, co-Founder and Executive Chairman, and Corey Baker, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 9:35 a.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible in the “Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.thevitacococompany.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live events have concluded.

  • BMO Global Farm to Market Conference: Martin Roper, Chief Executive Officer, will present on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the presentation will be accessible in the “Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.thevitacococompany.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live events have concluded.

ABOUT THE VITA COCO COMPANY

The Vita Coco Company was co-founded in 2004 by Chairman Michael Kirban and Ira Liran. Pioneers in the functional beverage category, The Vita Coco Company’s brands include the leading coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever; and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. With its ability to harness the power of people and plants, while balancing purpose and profit, The Vita Coco Company has created a modern beverage platform built for current and future generations.

The Company is incorporated as a Public Benefit Corporation in Delaware and is a Certified B Corporation™.

CONTACTS
Investor:
ICR, Inc.
[email protected]

Media:
Tim Biba
203-428-3222
[email protected]

