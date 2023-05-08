Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases, announced today that its technologies will be featured in various scientific programming at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) annual meeting, being held May 5 – 8, 2023 in San Diego, CA. Glaukos will be exhibiting onsite at booth #1237.

Key Glaucoma Presentations:

Saturday, May 6, 2023

1:30 – 1:35 p.m., Gerd U. Auﬀarth, MD, Ph.D.

Sustained 7-Year Glaucoma Control after Second-Generation Trabecular Micro-Bypass with or without Cataract Surgery

Sustained 7-Year Glaucoma Control after Second-Generation Trabecular Micro-Bypass with or without Cataract Surgery 2:06 – 2:11 p.m., Ike K. Ahmed, MD

Prospective Study of Standalone Multiple Trabecular Micro-Bypass Stents for Uncontrolled Glaucoma

Prospective Study of Standalone Multiple Trabecular Micro-Bypass Stents for Uncontrolled Glaucoma 2:16 – 2:21 p.m., John P. Berdahl, MD

Outcomes of the Prospective Randomized Controlled Multicenter Phase III Trials of iDose ® TR Versus Topical Timolol

Outcomes of the Prospective Randomized Controlled Multicenter Phase III Trials of Versus Topical Timolol 2:21 – 2:26 p.m., Mitchell C. Shultz, MD

Stratiﬁed Outcomes of 2 Diﬀerent Trabecular MIGS Devices with or without Ab-Interno Canaloplasty in Mild and Moderate Open-Angle Glaucoma

Stratiﬁed Outcomes of 2 Diﬀerent Trabecular MIGS Devices with or without Ab-Interno Canaloplasty in Mild and Moderate Open-Angle Glaucoma 2:52 – 2:57 p.m., Ticiana De Francesco, MD

Long-Term Endothelial Safety with 2nd-Generation Trabecular Micro-Bypass in Patients with Open-Angle Glaucoma

Key Glaucoma Posters:

Tanner J. Ferguson, MD

iStent inject ® Trabecular Micro-Bypass Stent Implantation with Cataract Extraction in Open-Angle Glaucoma: Long-Term Results

Trabecular Micro-Bypass Stent Implantation with Cataract Extraction in Open-Angle Glaucoma: Long-Term Results Mark J. Gallardo, MD

Trabecular Micro-Bypass +/- Precision Blade Goniotomy to Potentiate Aqueous Outflow & Reduce Intraocular Pressure in Glaucoma

Trabecular Micro-Bypass +/- Precision Blade Goniotomy to Potentiate Aqueous Outflow & Reduce Intraocular Pressure in Glaucoma Ae Ra Kee, MBBS, FRCOphth

Combined Phacoemulsification and iStent inject versus Combined Phacoemulsification and Hydrus ® Microstent in South East Asian Eyes

Combined Phacoemulsification and versus Combined Phacoemulsification and Hydrus Microstent in South East Asian Eyes Xiongfei Liu, MD

Effectiveness and Safety of Combining Two MIGS Devices in Patients with Open-Angle Glaucoma

Effectiveness and Safety of Combining Two MIGS Devices in Patients with Open-Angle Glaucoma Mitchell C. Shultz, MD

Effectiveness and Safety of 2 Different Trabecular MIGS Devices in Patients with Mild-to-Moderate Glaucoma

Key Corneal Health Presentations:

Saturday, May 6, 2023

1:30 – 1:35 p.m., Miguel Rechichi, Ph.D., MD

Eight Year Results of Accelerated Epi-oﬀ™ Corneal Cross-Linking in Patients with Progressive Keratoconus

Sunday, May 7, 2023

1:40 – 1:45 p.m., Steven Greenstein, MD

10-Year Follow-up for Collagen Cross-Linking in Keratoconus and Ectasia: Comparison of Outcomes with Subsequent Topography-Altering Surgery

10-Year Follow-up for Collagen Cross-Linking in Keratoconus and Ectasia: Comparison of Outcomes with Subsequent Topography-Altering Surgery 1:45 – 1:50 p.m., Julia Yu, BSc

Dynamics of Corneal Swelling during Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking in Progressive Keratoconus Patients

Dynamics of Corneal Swelling during Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking in Progressive Keratoconus Patients 1:51 – 1:56 p.m., Miltos Balidis, Ph.D., MD

Customized Transepithelial Cross-Linking for Keratoconus: 2-Year Follow-up

Customized Transepithelial Cross-Linking for Keratoconus: 2-Year Follow-up 2:11 – 2:16 p.m., Philip Dockery, MD

Corneal Cross-Linking for Patients with Progressive Keratoconus and Thin Corneas

Corneal Cross-Linking for Patients with Progressive Keratoconus and Thin Corneas 3:47 – 3:55 p.m., Kenneth A. Beckman, MD

Update on Cross-Linking: Epi-on™ FDA Trial and Beyond

Key Corneal Health Posters:

Brendan G. Cronin, FRANZCO, MBBS

Oxygen-Supplemented and Topography-Guided Epi-on Corneal Cross-Linking with Pulsed Irradiation for Progressive Keratoconus

Key Corneal Health Course:

Saturday, May 6, 2023

8:00 – 9:30 a.m., Miguel Rechichi, Ph.D., MD

Keratoconus State of the Art: New Cutting-Edge Treatments for Corneal Ectasia (IC-105)

Co-instructors: Ashraf Armia Balamoun, MD, Miltiadis Balidis, PhD, MD, William B. Trattler, MD

Abstract information can be found at www.ascrs.org.

The ASCRS Annual Meeting is among the largest gatherings of anterior segment physicians, medical personnel and industry executives in the ophthalmic industry. All educational content of the ASCRS annual meeting is planned by its program committee. ASCRS does not endorse, promote, approve or recommend the use of any products, devices or services.

About Glaukos

Glaukos (www.glaukos.com) is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. Glaukos first developed Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) as an alternative to the traditional glaucoma treatment paradigm, launching its first MIGS device commercially in 2012, and continues to develop a portfolio of technologically distinct and leverageable platforms to support ongoing pharmaceutical and medical device innovations. Products or product candidates for each of these platforms are designed to advance the standard of care through better treatment options across the areas of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases.

About iStent inject W Trabecular Micro-Bypass System (U.S.)

Indication for Use: The iStent inject W Trabecular Micro-Bypass System Model G2-W is indicated for use in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in adult patients with mild to moderate primary open-angle glaucoma.

Contraindications: The iStent inject W is contraindicated in eyes with angle-closure glaucoma, traumatic, malignant, uveitic, or neovascular glaucoma, discernible congenital anomalies of the anterior chamber (AC) angle, retrobulbar tumor, thyroid eye disease, or Sturge-Weber Syndrome or any other type of condition that may cause elevated episcleral venous pressure.

Warnings: Gonioscopy should be performed prior to surgery to exclude congenital anomalies of the angle, PAS, rubeosis, or conditions that would prohibit adequate visualization of the angle that could lead to improper placement of the stent and pose a hazard.

MRI Information:The iStent inject W is MR-Conditional, i.e., the device is safe for use in a specified MR environment under specified conditions; please see Directions for Use (DFU) label for details.

Precautions: The surgeon should monitor the patient postoperatively for proper maintenance of IOP. The safety and effectiveness of the iStent inject W have not been established as an alternative to the primary treatment of glaucoma with medications, in children, in eyes with significant prior trauma, abnormal anterior segment, chronic inflammation, prior glaucoma surgery (except SLT performed > 90 days preoperative), glaucoma associated with vascular disorders, pseudoexfoliative, pigmentary or other secondary open-angle glaucomas, pseudophakic eyes, phakic eyes without concomitant cataract surgery or with complicated cataract surgery, eyes with medicated IOP > 24 mmHg or unmedicated IOP < 21 mmHg or > 36 mmHg, or for implantation of more or less than two stents.

Adverse Events: Common postoperative adverse events reported in the iStent inject randomized pivotal trial included stent obstruction (6.2%), intraocular inflammation (5.7% for iStent inject vs. 4.2% for cataract surgery only), secondary surgical intervention (5.4% vs. 5.0%) and BCVA loss ≥ 2 lines ≥ 3 months (2.6% vs. 4.2%).

Caution: Federal law restricts this device to sale by, or on the order of, a physician. Please see DFU for a complete list of contraindications, warnings, precautions, and adverse events.

For more information, visit www.glaukos.com.

iDose TR and Epi-on are investigational therapies and not currently approved by the FDA.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for forward-looking statements contained herein, we caution you that they are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks, uncertainties and factors relating to our operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control, that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this press release. These potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the timing and extent to which obtain regulatory approval for investigational products, our ability to successfully commercialize such products, the ability to obtain and maintain adequate financial coverage and reimbursement for our products, and the continued efficacy and safety profile of our products as might be suggested in the presentations at the ASCRS meeting. These and other risks, uncertainties and factors related to Glaukos, and our business are described in detail under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 24, 2023. Our filings with the SEC are available in the Investor Section of our website at www.glaukos.com or at www.sec.gov. In addition, information about the risks and benefits of our products is available on our website at www.glaukos.com. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005098/en/