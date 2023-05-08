BREA, Calif., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . ( MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announces a second order of eight EV cargo vans purchased by the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (“UNC Charlotte”), which will begin taking delivery of the EV cargo vans on May 1, 2023, with vehicle order fulfillment by Randy Marion Automotive Group.

UNC Charlotte has now purchased a total of 15 Campus EV cargo vans, with fulfillment of UNC’s second order commencing on May 1, 2023. UNC’s first order of seven Mullen EV cargo vans was delivered in March of 2023.

UNC Charlotte, North Carolina’s urban research university, founded in 1946, purchased the Mullen EV cargo vans for use across its 1,000-acre Charlotte campus, and more than 29,500 students. The EV cargo vans are being used for a variety of university use cases, including campus delivery and facility services.

“We are very impressed with the first set of Mullen EV vans for our on-campus use,” said T.J. Woods, the university’s transportation, warehouse and logistics manager. “Ordering additional Mullen EV cargo vans makes perfect sense for us. There’s a lower cost of ownership, no messy fill-ups, tail pipe exhaust or disruptive vehicle idling sounds to impact our daily campus life. Mullen Campus EVs are also great to highlight to our students, as it shows we can all make a difference in lowering our overall carbon footprint.”

“Offering college campuses a low-cost acquisition that allows schools to reduce their operating costs, reduce their maintenance and reduce their CO2 emissions is an ideal use case for our EV cargo vans,” said John Schwegman, chief commercial officer, Mullen Automotive.

“It’s exciting to see UNC grow their EV fleet business with us. Our EVs are a perfect fit for university use, and Charlotte is at the forefront of implementing EVs into their daily campus life,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.

With 186 miles of range, the Mullen Campus EV cargo van is a highly efficient electric van designed for closed campus use. The Campus Delivery Van has all the same DNA as the Mullen ONE Class 1 EV cargo van but was purpose-built to be an ideal delivery solution for micro-environments. Learn more today at MullenUSA.com .

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive ( MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles (“EVs”) that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants. Mullen's EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, Mullen-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV, Mullen Commercial Class 1-3 EVs and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and Class 4-6 commercial offerings. On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive, and on Dec. 1, 2022, Mullen closed on the acquisition of all of Electric Last Mile Solutions' (“ELMS”) assets, including all IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: (i) whether Mullen’s commercial product launches contemplated for 2023 will materialize within the slated timelines; (ii) the commencement date of vehicle delivery to UNC Charlotte; the expected mileage range of the Mullen Campus EV cargo van; whether UNC will be satisfied with vehicles delivered and whether UNC will purchase any additional vehicles for use on other campuses; (iii) Mullen’s ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (iv) Mullen's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with manufacturers, parts and other service providers relating to its business; (v) Mullen’s ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (vi) Mullen’s ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (vii) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (viii) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (ix) adverse effects of increased competition on Mullen’s business; (x) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Mullen’s business; (xi) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Mullen’s business; (xii) Mullen’s ability to protect its intellectual property; and (xiii) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

