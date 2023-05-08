Flow Beverage Corp. (TSX:FLOW; OTCQX:FLWBF) (“Flow” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general meeting of the shareholders (the “Meeting”), held on April 28, 2023. A total of 45,335,666 votes were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, constituting approximately 40.670% of the Company’s total issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares as of the record date.

All of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in the Company’s management information circular dated March 22, 2023 (the “Circular”) were approved by the shareholders. Each of the five director nominees was elected as a director of Flow. Detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Nominee Votes For Votes Against Total Votes Cast Percentage of Votes For Percentage of Votes Against Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne 42,641,699 411,108 43,052,807 99.045 0.955 Stephen A. Smith 42,655,634 397,173 43,052,807 99.077 0.923 Michael Lines 42,655,634 397,173 43,052,807 99.077 0.923 Joseph Jackman 42,653,634 399,173 43,052,807 99.073 0.927 Nicholas Reichenbach 41,758,041 1,294,766 43,052,807 96.993 3.007

The other item of business put forward at the Meeting, being the reappointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Flow’s auditor, was approved. Further details on these items of business can be found in the report of voting results and management information circular which are available under Flow’s profile on SEDAR.

