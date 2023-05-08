Flow Beverage Corp. Announces Annual General Meeting Results

Author's Avatar
11 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Flow Beverage Corp. (TSX:FLOW; OTCQX:FLWBF) (“Flow” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general meeting of the shareholders (the “Meeting”), held on April 28, 2023. A total of 45,335,666 votes were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, constituting approximately 40.670% of the Company’s total issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares as of the record date.

All of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in the Company’s management information circular dated March 22, 2023 (the “Circular”) were approved by the shareholders. Each of the five director nominees was elected as a director of Flow. Detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Against

Total Votes Cast

Percentage of Votes For

Percentage of Votes Against

Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne

42,641,699

411,108

43,052,807

99.045

0.955

Stephen A. Smith

42,655,634

397,173

43,052,807

99.077

0.923

Michael Lines

42,655,634

397,173

43,052,807

99.077

0.923

Joseph Jackman

42,653,634

399,173

43,052,807

99.073

0.927

Nicholas Reichenbach

41,758,041

1,294,766

43,052,807

96.993

3.007

The other item of business put forward at the Meeting, being the reappointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Flow’s auditor, was approved. Further details on these items of business can be found in the report of voting results and management information circular which are available under Flow’s profile on SEDAR.

About Flow

Flow is one of the fastest-growing premium water companies in North America. Founded in 2014, Flow’s mission since day one has been to reduce environmental impacts by providing sustainably sourced naturally alkaline spring water in a recyclable and up to 75% renewable, plant-based pack. Today, the brand is B-Corp Certified with a best-in-class score of 126.5, offering a diversified line of health and wellness-oriented beverage products: original naturally alkaline spring water, award-winning organic flavours, collagen-infused and vitamin-infused flavours in sizes ranging from 330-ml to 1-litre. All products contain naturally occurring electrolytes and essential minerals and support Flow’s overarching purpose to “bring wellness to the world through the positive power of water.” Flow beverage products are available online at flowhydration.com and are sold at over 46,000 stores across North America.

For more information on Flow, please visit Flow’s investor relations site at: investors.flowhydration.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230501005291r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005291/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.