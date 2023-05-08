micromobility.com Inc. Achieves Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Author's Avatar
11 hours ago
Article's Main Image

micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM), a pioneering global micromobility ecosystem, is pleased to announce that it has achieved compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market's minimum bid price requirement. On April 30, 2023, micromobility.com Inc. received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC ("Nasdaq"), confirming that it has met the required threshold, as stipulated by the Hearing Panel's ("Panel") amended decision of March 7, 2023 (the "Decision"). The Company attained compliance when the closing bid price for its common stock remained at or above the required threshold for twenty consecutive business days, successfully resolving the matter.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005367/en/

Screen_Shot_2023-05-01_at_11.54.08_AM.jpg

Visit www.micromobility.com (Graphic: Business Wire)

This achievement underscores micromobility.com Inc.'s commitment to growth, innovation, and maintaining a strong market presence. In order to maintain full compliance, the Company is required to hold its annual meeting on or before May 31, 2023, and is actively organizing to make this happen.

Micromobility.com Inc. remains deeply committed to maintaining its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and expresses gratitude for the unwavering support of its shareholders, customers, and partners. The Company will continue to innovate, expand its offerings, and drive growth within the micro-mobility sector, striving to provide exceptional value and service to all stakeholders.

About micromobility.com Inc.

micromobility.com Inc., a disruptive leader in the micromobility sector, founded by Salvatore Palella in 2015, combines expertise in retail, shared services, and vehicle rentals to revolutionize urban transportation. With operations spanning across the US and Europe, the holding group encompasses shared micromobility solutions through Helbiz Inc., vehicle rentals via Wheels Labs Inc. and e-commerce and planned brick-and-mortar stores via the micromobility.com brand. Committed to providing eco-friendly, affordable solutions and enhancing global accessibility, micromobility.com Inc. sets the standard for professional excellence in the micromobility landscape. For more information, visit www.micromobility.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and production targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations;(iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company’s expectations and projections can be found in its periodic filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. The Company’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to micromobility.com inc. and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. micromobility.com Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230501005367r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005367/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.