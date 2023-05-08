Final Sanction Removed at InnovAge Sacramento PACE Center Enabling New Participant Enrollment

Author's Avatar
11 hours ago
Article's Main Image

DENVER, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge”) ( INNV), an industry leader in providing comprehensive healthcare programs to frail dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), announced today that the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) is releasing InnovAge’s Sacramento PACE center from enrollment sanction effective May 1, 2023.

The state’s action follows its completion of a validation audit in December of last year and the release of sanction by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in November of 2022. The release of both sanctions permits InnovAge to resume normal enrollment of eligible Sacramento seniors into the PACE program at its center. CMS and DHCS are requiring InnovAge to conduct post-sanction corrective action and monitoring activities to address any issues identified during validation audits.

“I am proud of the work our team has done to earn the support of our regulatory partners to resume enrollment of eligible Sacramento seniors into the PACE program,” said CEO Patrick Blair. “With a dedication to our mission, our InnovAge associates worked tirelessly on continually improving the quality of care and service our valued participants receive.”

Blair concluded, “I am also grateful for the partnership and support provided by our state and federal regulatory partners as we addressed their findings to strengthen our operations in Sacramento and across the enterprise. As a team, we are committed to an ongoing journey of improvement and operational excellence as we endeavor to expand access to community-based care for even more seniors.”

About InnovAge
InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). With a mission of enabling older adults to age independently in their own homes for as long as safely possible, InnovAge’s patient-centered care model is designed to improve the quality of care its participants receive while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge believes its PACE healthcare model is one in which all constituencies — participants, their families, providers, and government payors — “win.” As of December. 31, 2022, InnovAge served approximately 6,460 participants across 18 centers in five states. https://www.innovage.com/.

Investor Contact:
Ryan Kubota
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Lara Hazenfield
[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and other words and terms of similar meaning that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of forward-looking statements include, statements regarding our expectations with respect to the enrollment of participants in California and other jurisdictions; the Company’s prospects following release of sanctions; developments regarding the Company’s audits; relationships and discussions with regulatory agencies; and our expectations with respect to correcting deficiencies raised in audits and other processes. Forward-looking statements are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include: (i) the risk that the Company is not able to enroll new participants in its Sacramento center or other centers in the near term or at all; (ii) the results of periodic inspections, reviews, audits, or investigations under the federal and state government programs; (iii) our ability to satisfactorily conduct post-sanction corrective action as required by the respective federal and state government programs in the states of California and Colorado; (iv) our ability to sufficiently cure any deficiencies identified by the regulators in New Mexico; (v) our inability to enroll or attract new participants and grow our revenue in our current centers and de novo centers; and (vi) the concentration of our presence in Colorado. For a detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports, including, our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, in each case, as filed with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement made by the Company is based on information currently available to us. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

ti?nf=ODgyODUwNCM1NTY1MjEyIzIyMDY4ODQ=
Total-Community-Options-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.