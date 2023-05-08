Proterra Announces Appointment of David Black as Chief Financial Officer

Author's Avatar
11 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Karina Padilla to Step Down as CFO

BURLINGAME, Calif., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proterra Inc ( PTRA) (“Proterra” or the “Company”), a leading innovator in commercial vehicle electrification technology, today announced the appointment of David Black, a public company finance executive with more than 30 years’ experience in public corporate accounting and finance leadership, as the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer, effective May 16, 2023.

Karina Padilla, the Company’s current CFO, will step down from her role effective May 15, 2023. Ms. Padilla will remain with the Company as a non-executive officer employee through June 2, 2023 and will work closely with Mr. Black to support a smooth transition of responsibilities.

“David is a seasoned finance executive with deep leadership experience. We are fortunate to welcome someone with his skillset to our Company as we work to meet the exciting opportunities ahead for commercial vehicle electrification,” said Proterra CEO Gareth Joyce. “We are also very thankful to Karina for her dedication and commitment to our company’s mission, and wish her well as she embarks on a new chapter.”

“Proterra has a proven track record of innovation and achievement within the commercial vehicle market. I’m excited to join Proterra as the demand for heavy-duty electric vehicles and batteries continues to rise, and look forward to working with the entire Proterra team,” said Mr. Black.

“It has been an honor to contribute to Proterra’s mission and work with the talented team of people across the organization. I’m confident that Proterra will continue to play a leading role as commercial vehicles accelerate towards electrification,” said Ms. Padilla.

About David Black

Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Black served as a Special Advisor to the CEO of BWX Technologies, a leading supplier of nuclear components and fuel to the U.S. government, from November 2021 until his retirement in March 2022, and prior to that as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of BWX Technologies from July 2015 to November 2021. Mr. Black also served as Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer and in other roles at The Babcock & Wilcox Company, an international energy technology company headquartered in the United States, from 1991 to 2015. Mr. Black holds a Master of Science in Accounting from the Rochester Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Liberty University. He is a Certified Public Accountant and a Chartered Global Management Accountant.

About Proterra
Proterra is a leader in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology solutions for commercial applications. With industry-leading durability and energy efficiency based on rigorous U.S. independent testing, Proterra products are proudly designed, engineered, and manufactured in America, with offices in Silicon Valley, South Carolina, and Los Angeles. For more information, please visit www.proterra.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS – This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “continue” or “believe” or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss prospects and expectations concerning our industry and business. There may be events in the future, however, that we are not able to predict accurately or control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date on which we make it. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/961f3ef5-241b-437f-8f97-6aedee0d427a

ti?nf=ODgyODc4MyM1NTY2Mjg5IzIxNzcyMTQ=
Proterra-Inc-.png
Investor Contact
Proterra Investor Relations
[email protected]
Media Contact
Proterra Corporate Communications
[email protected]

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.