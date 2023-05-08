VirTra Sets First Quarter 2023 Conference Call for Monday, May 15, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. ( VTSI) (“VirTra” or the “Company”), a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement and military markets, will hold a conference call on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

VirTra management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in: 1-877-407-9208
International dial-in: 1-201-493-6784
Conference ID: 13738125

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 29, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 13738125

About VirTra, Inc.
VirTra ( VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators and driving simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover and Tom Colton
Gateway Group, Inc.
[email protected]
949-574-3860

