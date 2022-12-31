PR Newswire

IceCure's ProSense was the cryoablation system used in first-of-its-kind cryotherapy continuing medical education (CME) course

High level of interest expressed in cryoablation from attending surgeons and from American Society of Breast Surgeons (ASBrS) leadership

Plan presented for a proposed ASBrS Cryoablation trial during CME course

CAESAREA, Israel, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IceCure Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq: ICCM) (TASE: ICCM) developer of the ProSense® System, a minimally-invasive cryoablation technology that destroys tumors by freezing as an alternative to surgical tumor removal, today announced that its participation in the American Society of Breast Surgeons' (ASBrS) 24th Annual Meeting, which took place in Boston on April 26-30, 2023, resulted in high levels of interest in ProSense. Cryoablation, a promising surgical tool and minimally invasive alternative to breast surgery for selected patient populations, was favorably mentioned several times during a keynote speech by ASBrS leadership and was the focus of the ASBrS' first-ever cryoablation CME course.

A plan for a proposed ASBrS Cryoablation trial was presented at the very well-attended CME course titled "Cryotherapy: An Introductory Course for the Ultrasound-Experienced Surgeon" taught by cryoablation thought leaders who demonstrated using ProSense during the hands-on course. The cryotherapy trial plan presented during the course indicated inclusion criteria of women between the ages of 55 to 85. IceCure's ICE3 trial interim results for cryotherapy in the treatment of early stage breast cancer were also presented during the course as well as mentioned several times in other settings during the 5-day conference.

Attending surgeons heard a keynote speech, the "Presidential Address", by the outgoing ASBrS president, Dr. Nathalie Johnson, who spoke favorably of cryoablation as a minimally invasive approach to treating breast cancer that breast surgeons ought to provide. IceCure welcomed a large number of breast surgeons at its exhibition booth where doctors gained knowledge and hands-on experience with ProSense.

"Our cryoablation system received the highest level of interest we've seen to date from the medical community. Numerous breast surgeons indicated their interest in using ProSense in their clinics. The interest and support that cryoablation received from ASBrS leadership indicate to us that the ASBrS may indeed proceed with a trial, which would be a significant turning point toward the adoption of this minimally invasive method for early stage breast cancer patients," stated Eyal Shamir, IceCure's Chief Executive Officer.

About ASBrS

The American Society of Breast Surgeons, the primary leadership organization for general surgeons who treat patients with breast disease, is committed to continually improving the practice of breast surgery by serving as an advocate for surgeons who seek excellence in the care of breast patients. This mission is accomplished by providing a forum for the exchange of ideas and by promoting education, research, and the development of advanced surgical techniques.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical (Nasdaq: ICCM) (TASE: ICCM) develops and markets ProSense®, an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors (benign and cancerous) by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. Its minimally invasive technology is a safe and effective alternative to hospital surgical tumor removal that is easily performed in a relatively short procedure. The system is marketed and sold worldwide for the indications cleared and approved to date including in the U.S., Europe, and China.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal and Israeli securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, IceCure is using forward looking statement in this press release when it discusses its proposed ASBrS cryoablation trial, its belief that the interest and support that cryoablation received from ASBrS leadership indicate that the ASBrS may proceed with a trial, its belief that an ASBrS trial would be a significant turning point toward the adoption of the ProSense for early stage breast cancer patients.. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on IceCure's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance, or achievements of IceCure could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on March 29, 2023, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

IR Contact:

Michael Polyviou

732.232.6914

Email: [email protected]

Todd Kehrli

310.625.4462

Email: [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1941429/IceCure_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cryoablation-takes-center-stage-at-american-society-of-breast-surgeons-24th-annual-meeting-301811851.html

SOURCE IceCure Medical