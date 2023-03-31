PR Newswire

Akebia to Host Conference Call

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced plans to release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Monday, May 8, 2023, prior to the open of financial markets.

Akebia will host a conference call on Monday, May 8 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results and recent business highlights. To access the call by phone, please click on this Registration Link and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage dialing into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the Investors section of Akebia's website at: https://ir.akebia.com/. An online archive of the webcast can be accessed via the Investors section of Akebia's website at http://ir.akebia.com.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

