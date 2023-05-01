Syndax to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on May 8, 2023

May 1, 2023
PR Newswire

WALTHAM, Mass., May 1, 2023

WALTHAM, Mass., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2023 financial results and provide a business update on Monday, May 8, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

In connection with the earnings release, Syndax's management will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday, May 8, 2023 to discuss the Company's financial results and provide a business update.

The live audio webcast and accompanying slides may be accessed through the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section of the Company's website. Alternatively, the conference call may be accessed through the following:

Conference ID: SNDX1Q23
Domestic Dial-in Number: 800-579-2543
International Dial-in Number: 785-424-1789
Live webcast: https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/syndax/events/SNDX1Q23.cfm

For those unable to participate in the conference call or webcast, a replay will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com approximately 24 hours after the conference call and will be available for 90 days following the call.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include revumenib, a highly selective inhibitor of the Menin–KMT2A binding interaction, and axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, both currently in pivotal trials. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Syndax Contact

Sharon Klahre
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
[email protected]
Tel 781.684.9827

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

