– Data presentation on spleen volume reduction in patients with myelofibrosis also accepted for poster discussion –

SEATTLE, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (Nasdaq: CTIC), a commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers, today announced that two abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the upcoming 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place June 2-6, 2023 in Chicago, IL.

Presentation details are as follows:

Title: Spleen volume reduction (SVR) predicts overall survival (OS) in myelofibrosis (MF) patients on pacritinib (PAC) but not best available therapy (BAT): PERSIST-2 landmark OS analysis

Abstract #: 7018

Presenter: Helen Ajufo, M.D., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Session Title: Hematologic Malignancies—Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and Allotransplant

Session Date and Time: Monday, June 5, 2023, 8:00 - 11:00 a.m. CT

Location: Hall A, Poster #148

Poster discussion: In addition to the poster presentation, Dr. Ajufo will host a poster discussion session on Monday, June 5, 2023 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT in Room E450.

Title: Consistency of pacritinib for spleen and symptom reduction in patients with myelofibrosis regardless of cytopenias

Abstract #: 7068

Presenter: Dr. Prithviraj Bose, M.D., The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Session Title: Hematologic Malignancies—Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and Allotransplant

Session Date and Time: Monday, June 5, 2023, 8:00 - 11:00 a.m. CT

Location: Hall A, Poster #198

About CTI BioPharma Corp.

CTI BioPharma is a commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and their healthcare providers. CTI has one FDA-approved product, VONJO® (pacritinib), a JAK2, ACVR1,­­ and IRAK1 inhibitor, that spares JAK1. VONJO is approved for the treatment of adults with intermediate- or high-risk primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis with a platelet count below 50 × 109/L. This indication is approved under FDA accelerated approval based on spleen volume reduction. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s). CTI is conducting the Phase 3 PACIFICA study of VONJO in patients with myelofibrosis and severe thrombocytopenia as a post-marketing requirement. For more information, please visit www.ctibiopharma.com.

VONJO® is a registered trademark of CTI BioPharma Corp.

