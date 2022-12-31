TransMedics Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Report

Author's Avatar
12 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ANDOVER, Mass., May 1, 2023

ANDOVER, Mass., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedics Group, Inc. ("TransMedics") (Nasdaq: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart, and liver failure, announced today that it has published its inaugural Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) report.

TransMedics_Logo.jpg

"Our core mission is to transform organ transplantation and expand access to life-saving therapy for patients across multiple disease states," said Waleed Hassanein, M.D., President, and Chief Executive Officer. "We strive to continuously improve the supply and post-transplant clinical outcomes for organ transplant patients, and we want to do so by operating responsibly and sustainably. This aspiration forms the basis of our approach to ESG at TransMedics. As we continue to grow the business and meaningfully expand the reach of the National OCS Program, our primary focus will remain on patients, organ donors, and their families. Our inaugural ESG report lays the groundwork for building on our performance and our record of transparency in the years ahead."

TransMedics' ESG-related initiatives and accomplishments from the past year included:

  • Designating the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board of Directors to oversee TransMedics' policies and practices regarding corporate social responsibility and environmental sustainability
  • Increasing access to transplant therapy through the OCS multi-organ platform and the National OCS Program
  • Achieving a gender balanced workforce in the U.S., in which 50% of our employees were women as of December 31, 2022, including three out of eight members of our executive leadership team
  • Maintaining a best-in-class product quality record with zero product recalls to date
  • Evaluating our products with the goal of optimizing and reducing environmental impacts across product lifecycles

TransMedics' ESG report is aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standard for the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry and was informed by other leading ESG reporting frameworks. Please visit the Investor Relations section of TransMedics' website to view the 2022 ESG Report.

About TransMedics Group, Inc.
TransMedics is the world's leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure.

Investor Contact:
Brian Johnston
332-895-3222
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NE85889&sd=2023-05-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transmedics-releases-inaugural-environmental-social--governance-esg-report-301811689.html

SOURCE TransMedics Group, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE85889&Transmission_Id=202305010800PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE85889&DateId=20230501
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.