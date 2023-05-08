OmniAb, Inc. (Nasdaq: OABI) will report financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 before the open of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, May 11, 2023 and will hold a conference call that same day beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

What: OmniAb conference call to discuss financial results and business updates Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time Conference Call: U.S. (888) 886-7786 International +1 (416) 764-8658 Conference ID is 36818707 Webcast: Live and replay webcast of the call with slides will be available here.

About OmniAb®

OmniAb, Inc.’s discovery platform provides pharmaceutical industry partners access to diverse antibody repertoires and high-throughput screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. At the heart of the OmniAb platform is the Biological Intelligence™ (BI) of our proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat®, OmniChicken® and OmniMouse® that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates. OmniFlic® (transgenic rat) and OmniClic® (transgenic chicken) address industry needs for bispecific antibody applications though a common light chain approach, and OmniTaur™ features unique structural attributes of cow antibodies for complex targets. We believe the OmniAb animals comprise the most diverse host systems available in the industry and they are optimally leveraged through computational antigen design and immunization methods, paired with high-throughput single B cell phenotypic screening and mining of next-generation sequencing datasets with custom algorithms to identify fully human antibodies with superior performance and developability characteristics. An established core competency focused on ion channels and transporters further differentiates our technology and creates opportunities in emerging target classes. OmniAb antibodies have been leveraged across modalities, including bispecific antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates and others. The OmniAb suite of technologies span from BI-powered repertoire generation to cutting edge antibody discovery and optimization offering a highly efficient and customizable end-to-end solution for the growing discovery needs of the global pharmaceutical industry.

For more information, please visit www.omniab.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005010/en/