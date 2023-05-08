BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced the next release of B2B Edition, a comprehensive suite of B2B functionalities that enhances the online selling experience for suppliers, manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers. This latest release introduces Multi-Storefront (MSF) compatibility, a modernized B2B buyer portal and headless support that brings together next-level B2B features into one solution. Large B2B brands worldwide now can have more power to modernize B2B ecommerce experiences to meet buyer expectations, drive conversions and build brand loyalty.

B2B Edition’s latest enterprise-grade capabilities collectively bring the flexibility and customization B2B brands need to elevate online selling experiences and meet digitally native buyers where they are. B2B Edition’s open and intuitive solution transforms the way sellers and buyers do business, turning legacy B2B practices into a modern, agile and nimble digital operation with a composable foundation ready to scale with the business.

“B2B Edition is a complete out-of-the-box experience and has been critical in helping us scale globally,” said Sam McGee, president at Green Egg Design LLC, d/b/a The Beer Bat. “B2B Edition’s Multi-Storefront capability allows us to create custom storefront experiences that give a localized look and feel specialized for our various buyers. Having the ability to analyze our business activity and performance either holistically or dialed down to a specific storefront is invaluable. Coupling MSF with the new buyer portal has leveled up the buyer experience because it gives them full control to manage and design orders, shopping lists, purchases, invoicing and shipping all from one place. B2B Edition handles everything. I can't tell you enough how scalable it is.”

Multi-Storefront Compatibility

With MSF, B2B brands can easily launch and manage multiple storefronts from a single BigCommerce back-end across brands, geographies, and/or customer segments (e.g., B2B in addition to B2C) at a much lower operational cost and complexity, furthering growth and scalability. Sellers can also leverage the dynamic buyer portal to provide modernized purchasing experiences that give buyers control of their online shopping journey, encouraging repeat business and brand loyalty.

Modernized Buyer Portal

The new modernized buyer portal automates administrative processes while streamlining the buyer/merchant relationship to more efficiently manage orders, quotes and workflows to reduce operational burden and influence customer loyalty and conversion.

Headless Support (Beta)

With B2B Edition’s headless support, B2B brands have the advantage of Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS and Headless (MACH) architecture and composable elements to create and build agile storefronts that can be continuously improved as the business grows. B2B Edition is headless agnostic and can integrate into an existing BigCommerce HTML theme or CMS platform using the buyer portal API to further personalize the buyer purchasing experience.

Key benefits of the latest release of B2B Edition include:

Customized Purchasing Experiences. From a single backend, curate tailored purchasing experiences based on a buyer's specific region, industry vertical and needs while delivering a personalized B2C shopping experience to meet expectations.

From a single backend, curate tailored purchasing experiences based on a buyer's specific region, industry vertical and needs while delivering a personalized B2C shopping experience to meet expectations. Frictionless Purchases. Enable a frictionless purchase experience with preset price and shopping lists that buyers can configure, price and quote (CPQ), saving time and ultimately influencing more conversions.

Enable a frictionless purchase experience with preset price and shopping lists that buyers can configure, price and quote (CPQ), saving time and ultimately influencing more conversions. Easy Reordering. Create specific access points, such as by company or user, to view past company orders, quotes and lists in one place and upload orders in bulk with the Quick Order Pad feature, making it easier for buyers to reorder, duplicate past orders or simply create new purchases based on past orders.

Create specific access points, such as by company or user, to view past company orders, quotes and lists in one place and upload orders in bulk with the Quick Order Pad feature, making it easier for buyers to reorder, duplicate past orders or simply create new purchases based on past orders. Seamless Storefront Integrations. Integrate into any BigCommerce Stencil storefront, or any headless platform connected to BigCommerce such as CMS platforms, and leverage the buyer portal API to further personalize buyer purchasing experiences.

Integrate into any BigCommerce Stencil storefront, or any headless platform connected to BigCommerce such as CMS platforms, and leverage the buyer portal API to further personalize buyer purchasing experiences. Mobile Optimized Buying Experiences. Speed up purchases with a mobile-friendly buyer portal for the digitally native buyer working from home or on the go with the hand-held, smartphone or self-service transactions that have potential to accelerate time-to-purchase and ease the buyer journey.

“This release of B2B Edition affirms our ongoing commitment to equipping B2B enterprise brands with the highest caliber of enterprise-grade B2B capabilities needed to grow and scale faster,” said Lance Owide, B2B general manager at BigCommerce. “With B2B Edition, B2B brands can create buying experiences that help them sell more, convert at a higher rate and influence repeat purchasing and loyalty. As B2B ecommerce catches up to its B2C counterpart, BigCommerce continues to invest in ways that make BigCommerce the most trusted and reliable platform of choice for B2B companies seeking ambitious growth.”

Learn more about B2B Edition here. To sign up for the new headless beta please click here.

